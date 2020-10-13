(2010)
Andre D. Acklin was the winner of a runoff election against Ron Hill for an at-large seat on the Conway School District’s Board of Education. Acklin received 942 votes to Hill’s 450. Acklin is vice president and general manager of Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home.
Greenbrier was celebrating one of its biggest tournament volleyball wins in recent history after the Lady Panthers won the Bronze Division of the Lady Cat Invitation with a victory over Jonesboro in the finals. “We have been talking about the importance of all of the girls showing leadership skills, and I thought that every one of the girls stepped up when they were in the game,” said coach Cindy Hartman.
Troop 71 Boy Scouts Caleb Sackhoff, Ryan Dunaway, James Keith, Geoff Carter and Cody Dison – along with adult leaders Edwin Dunaway and Tom Keith – attended Florida National High Adventure Sea Base in the Florida Keys during the summer. The troop is chartered through First United Methodist Church of Conway.
(1995)
Mary Wells, principal of Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, was one of 57 elementary and middle school principals from across the nation to be honored as a 1995 National Distinguished Principal. They were honored in Washington, D.C., by the U.S. Department of Education and the National Association of Elementary School Principals. In October 1994, Mrs. Wells was named Arkansas’ Principal of the Year, which led to her selection for the national honor.
The Vilonia Post 6855 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was recently named for Harold Voyce White. A dedication ceremony included the presentation of a plaque by Dorothy Phillips, ladies auxiliary second vice president; Carrell White, post member; and Faye Johnston, auxiliary member. Harold White was killed in action during World War II while serving in the Naval Reserves aboard the U.S.S. Intrepid. He was the brother of Carrell White.
(1970)
Lewis Noggle, son of Mr. and Mrs. Max Williams of the Springhill community, was honored Tuesday at a birthday party at the Bluebird Kindergarten. Attending the celebration were Benny Spangler, Shawn Rea, Abbie Jones, Todd Davis, Leighanne Hansen, Deann Voss, David Linn, Mark Clements, Tim McDaniel, Susie Courtway, Jeffrey Mills, Rusty Parks, Allan Miller, Stanley Stewart and Butch Weatherly. Scott Noggle was a special guest.
Nurses at the Banister-Lieblong Clinic at 1300 Parkway are the first in Conway to wear pant outfits on the job. Modeling the new attire for a Log Cabin Democrat photograph are Mrs. Peggy Russ, Mrs. Betty McNair, and Mrs. Judy Troillett. Dr. Bob G. Banister and Dr. Keller Lieblong are partners in the clinic.
The New Orleans Saints of the National Football League have traded a draft choice to the Los Angeles Rams for running back Elijah Pitts. Pitts played at the former Pine Street High School in Conway and later with Philander Smith College in Little Rock. He played for the Green Bay Packers for a number of seasons in the NFL.
