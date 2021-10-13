(2011)
Hendrix College senior defender Megan Pearce was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week in soccer for her role in a pair of conference home wins over the weekend. The Springdale native helped limit Oglethorpe to just seven shots and five in goal as the Warriors recorded a 3-0 shutout over the Stormy Petrels. Pearce and the Hendrix defense was strong again in a 3-1 victory against Birmingham-Southern.
Junior defender Maggie DesPain has been named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week in field hockey. The St. Louis, Mo., native scored three goals and recorded an assist in two dominant performances for the Warriors in Kentucky over the weekend. DesPain scored a goal and had an assist in a 5-0 win at Transylvania. The assist gave DesPain the Hendrix career record with 12.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. John Knopp of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house this week. The Knopps were married Oct. 19, 1946, in Conway. Mr. Knopp, a son of the late Isaac and Mattie Knopp, was born Jan. 26, 1926, in Bee Branch. Mrs. Knopp, the former Mary Magdalene Fleming and a daughter of the late Joe and Ola Fleming, was born May 9, 1927, in Bee Branch. They are parents of Janis Newman and Johnny Knopp, and they have three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Mr. Knopp served in the Navy during World War II and retired after 31 years with the Department of Human Development. Mrs. Knopp worked for SAS shoes for 13 years.
The Conway Morning Rotary Club recently began a Junior Rotarian program. Members of the club’s Vocational Service Committee have asked guidance counselors at local schools to identify seniors who are good students and good citizens. Throughout the academic year, these students will be honored.
(1971)
Three quarter horses owned and shown by Howard R. Montgomery of Conway were among six registered animals from Montgomery’s stables capturing top awards at last week’s Faulkner County Fair quarter horse show. Nicky Leo Moore was the quarter horse show’s grand champion mare. The reserve champion mare was Sandy Leo Star. Montys Leo Moore was the reserve champion stallion. Other winners owned by Montgomery were Princess Raffles, Baldy Leo Moore, and King McCue Moore.
Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Leasure of Louisville, Ohio, are visiting her father, John King, and her sister, Mrs. Kenneth Pate, and Mr. Pate. Mrs. Leasure is the former Hazel King.
Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Biggs of St. Paul, Minn., who have been guests of his brother, Lodie V. Biggs, and Mrs. Biggs, and other relatives in Conway, returned home today.
