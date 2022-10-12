Two University of Central Arkansas volleyball players swept the Southland Conference awards for last week. Junior Marissa Collins earned the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week award for the second consecutive week. Alicia Dittrick earned Defensive Player of the week honors. Collins, a native of Pearland, Texas, averaged 13.09 assists per set on the week, helping Central Arkansas compile a hitting percentage of .341. Dittrich, a native of Houston, Texas, averaged .73 blocks per set to lead the team, ranked first in hitting percentage (.458) and second in kills.
Jeanne L. Seewald, daughter of Gene and Jewel Loveless of Conway, has been elected president of the Collier County Bar Association in Naples, Fla. She is the managing partner of the Southwest Florida offices of the law firm Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP.
Without a win to show for their promising start in 1997, the Hendrix Warriors soccer team finally erupted offensively, blanking the Williams Baptist Eagles 5-0 at the Hendrix field. Junior Will Churchill headed home three goals and assisted on another. Senior keeper Tim Chappell registered 10 saves to push the Warriors (1-4) past the inexperienced Eagles, who played almost exclusively freshmen. This was the first hat trick in Churchill’s career.
Ty Harding, co-manager of the Price Cutter Food Warehouse, was pictured presenting checks for $2,500 each to Tamra Cockrum of Bethlehem House, Ralph Burrow of the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA), Michelle Moffitt of Bethlehem House, Jenny Morse of Help for Abuse Victims in Emergency Need (HAVEN), and Bill Lampe of the Boys and Girls Club. The money came from proceeds raised from the Harp’s Food Stores third annual charity golf event. Harp’s operates the Price Cutter Food Warehouse in Conway.
The Conway High School Future Farmer of America chapter will receive a gold emblem this week at the 45th National FFA convention in Kansas City, Mo.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd L. Perkins of the Blackford community, east of Greenbrier, will observe their 50th wedding anniversary with a reception at the Blackfork church. The Perkinses were married Oct. 21, 1922, in Livingston, Texas. They are parents of three daughters, Mrs. R.C. Wiley of Greenbrier, Mrs. Woodrow Morse of Jacksonville and Mrs. Wayne Rice of Houston, Texas. Mr. Perkins is a retired carpenter. Mrs. Perkins is the former Mamie A. Patterson.
Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Futrell have returned home after visiting their son, James Futrell, and Mrs. Futrell in Kentucky. Places of interest visited on the trip included the Smoky Mountains.
