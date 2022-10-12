Two University of Central Arkansas volleyball players swept the Southland Conference awards for last week. Junior Marissa Collins earned the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week award for the second consecutive week. Alicia Dittrick earned Defensive Player of the week honors. Collins, a native of Pearland, Texas, averaged 13.09 assists per set on the week, helping Central Arkansas compile a hitting percentage of .341. Dittrich, a native of Houston, Texas, averaged .73 blocks per set to lead the team, ranked first in hitting percentage (.458) and second in kills.

Jeanne L. Seewald, daughter of Gene and Jewel Loveless of Conway, has been elected president of the Collier County Bar Association in Naples, Fla. She is the managing partner of the Southwest Florida offices of the law firm Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP.

