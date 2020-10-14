By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2010)
Once again, earthquakes were recorded in Faulkner County. According to the U.S. Geological Survey website, a 2.6 magnitude quake occurred at 12:10 a.m. Wednesday three miles south-southeast of Guy. A second earthquake of a 2.7 magnitude was reported at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday two miles south-southeast of Guy. These two quakes followed a string of 48 reported over the past week in Faulkner County.
Lloyd Westbrook of Conway received the 2010 Floyd Bruce Community Service Award from the NARFE Arkansas Federation. The award is given each year and is the highest award presented by the state group. A 21-year member of NARFE Central Arkansas Chapter 966, Westbrook received the award for his attendance, participation in chapter activities, leadership roles, demonstrated promotion of NARFE ideals and community service activities in “retirement.”
(1995)
The Junior Auxiliary of Conway recently held a baby shower for Bethlehem House. The organization’s new program, titled “Bethlehem’s Baby,” is designed to help those with infants during their stay at Bethlehem House. Items presented included a changing table, play pen, stroller, diapers, baby blankets and stuffed toys.
Dwayne Goode, owner of American Drugs in Conway, recently attended the 97th annual convention and trade exposition of the National Association of Retail Druggists in Las Vegas. The convention offered a wide range of educational programs on both the business and practice of independent pharmacy.
Mary Henderson is the owner and consultant of Design Concepts, a new business offering complete design services. She provides fabrics from 12 companies, any brand of blinds and a free in-home consultation.
(1970)
Dr. I.C. Benton, formerly of Fayetteville, visited his mother, Mrs. Ola Benton, yesterday while en route to Columbia, S.C. He will be assistant dean of the College of General Studies at the University of South Carolina. He received his doctorate from the University of Arkansas.
Girl Scouts and their leaders from Ida Burns Junior Troop No. 3 participated in an overnight camping trip at Camp Mack near Russellville. Girls making the trip were Becky Carter, Peggy Dilbeck, Betty Foshee, Margie Foshee, Leah Glover, Libby Gray, Anita Herron, Krissy Johnson, Monetta Langford, Amy Langston, Angela Prosser, Anita Smith, Nancy Stevens, Laura Stone and Lisa Westmoreland. Special assistants were Misses Kathy Smith and Kathy Johnson. Leaders accompanying the troop were Mrs. Richard Dietz and Mrs. Arthur A. Johnson.
The FBI had joined in the probe concerning the Hiegel Wholesale Grocer Co. burglary case. Theo J. Hiegel, owner, said up to $10,000 in cash and checks was stolen Sunday night. The loot also included $62 worth of federal food stamps, which brought the FBI into action.
