(2011)
John Tyler “J.T.” Colvin of Conway won several national, state and local titles during the 3D archery season. The wins were highlighted by the National Archery Shooters Association (ASA) 2011 Junior Eagle Champion and Shooter of the Year. He competed in five national ASA archery tournaments in Louisiana, Texas, Kentucky and Illinois, bringing home four first-place wins. He ended the season finishing first in the Arkansas Outdoors Expo 3D archery tournament 18 and under youth division. At only 8 years old, he took the first-place prize of a new Bowtech Soldier compound bow. He is a son of Curt and Kara Colvin.
The need for expansion is once again on the minds of staff and administration at Conway Regional Medical Center as they currently face a spike in the number of patients they can accommodate. The 146-bed facility is close to being filled to capacity as more patients need care. The influx of patients does not have a specific cause but is being monitored on a daily basis.
(1996)
Carlee and Kathleen Kelley of Conway will be honored at a 50th wedding anniversary reception. The Kelleys were married Oct. 19, 1946. Mr. Kelley was born July 23, 1926, a son of the late Andrew J. and Nettie Thornton Kelley. Mrs. Kelley was born May 17, 1928, a daughter of the late A.W. Diehl and the late Johnnie McHenry Diehl. He is retired from the University of Central Arkansas, and she is retired from International Shoe Co. They have three children, Ronnie D. Kelley, Roger W. Kelley and Kathy Graham, and seven grandchildren.
Students in Judy Cox’s sixth-grade science classes at Vilonia Middle School were pictured releasing a monarch butterfly into the wild. The butterfly had a tag on its wing as part of the Monarch Watch program. Students catch, tag and release the butterflies, keeping track of atmospheric and environmental conditions. The tagged butterflies will be sought in nesting grounds in Mexico. The students, who have caught seven butterflies so far, are also raising caterpillars for the spring migration.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Wachtendorf returned home after a 10-day trip. They visited Mr. and Mrs. August Weitzencamp in Scridner, Neb., and Mr. and Mrs. Melvin von Seggren and family in Craig, Neb. In Chicago, they were guests of Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Sargo and Mr. and Mrs. Perry Wright. The Wrights are former Conway residents. One of the highlights of their trip was a visit to Arenzville, Ill., the birthplace of Mrs. Wachtendorf’s grandmother.
Mayflower’s municipal water system is to be expanded to include approximately 750 area residents through funds provided by the Farmers Home Administration for a $791,000 project. The system will be expanded to include residents on the west side of Lake Conway, Sturgis Hill south through White City, and west to near Cedar Ridge. Plans for the expanded system include another storage tank comparable in size to the existing one, a new $140,000 treatment plant, and a new well in the Arkansas River bottoms west of Mayflower.
