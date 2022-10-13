Conway Christian School’s boys tennis team won its fourth straight 2A-1 boys district title last week at Harrison Country Club. Drew Dodge won the district’s boys singles title for the third straight year. Dodge, the No. 1 seed, went through the bracket without dropping a set and lost only two games. Senior Jessica Wilson and sophomore Whitley Wooten won the district championship in girls doubles for the second year in a row. Wilson and Wooten, the No. 2 seeded team, went through the tournament without losing a single set.
Ronnie Williams received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Monthly Enterprise Development Awards Gala held at the University of Central Arkansas Student Center Ballroom. Other winners were Johnny W. Adams of First Security Bank, Ernesto Joel Castro of Los Tres Potrillos, Chante Duncan of Funk Fusion Academy, and Danny Patel of Country Inn and Suites.
Conway Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lloyd Westbrook was pictured presenting awards to Amy Haynes, James Chance and Nathan Macomber of Haynes Machine Shop for the best exhibit at the chamber’s Business and Industry Trade Show. Second place in the show went to Linn’s Truck, while Thermogas took third place.
Dr. James Flanagin III recently completed a course, “Concepts for the 90s,” led by Dr. Ron Jackson in Jackson, Miss. Participants were shown indications and techniques for Concepts inlays and onlays, an alternative to traditional crowns. These inlays and onlays require less removal of healthy tooth structure and less time, and the cost is lower than traditional crowns. Dr. Flanagin is in practice with his father, J.H. Flanagin Jr., at 800 Locust Ave.
Jerry Bell, innkeeper at Holiday Inn since it opened in April 1968, has purchased the Ed Havens Grocery at College and Donaghey avenues, and will manage it. He assumed control on Saturday, Oct. 7. The name was changed to College Avenue Grocery. Bell and his wife, the former Nancy Ludwick, purchased the business. Mrs. Bell teaches at Conway High School. Bell said Kenneth Ford will remain in charge of the meat department at the grocery and Mrs. J.W. (Dorothy) Mullins will continue as clerk. Havens is employed by Clamp-Con Division of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co., south of Conway. Bell said the grocery, one of the most prosperous neighborhood outlets in Conway, will not operate on Sunday. Havens had discontinued Sunday openings in April. David Cook and his wife, Mrs. Phyllis Cook, have been placed in temporary charge of Holiday Inn pending the appointment of a permanent innkeeper.
Due to the suspension of mail service on Monday, community correspondents to the Log Cabin Democrat were asked to bring their items to the newspaper office.
