Conway Christian School’s boys tennis team won its fourth straight 2A-1 boys district title last week at Harrison Country Club. Drew Dodge won the district’s boys singles title for the third straight year. Dodge, the No. 1 seed, went through the bracket without dropping a set and lost only two games. Senior Jessica Wilson and sophomore Whitley Wooten won the district championship in girls doubles for the second year in a row. Wilson and Wooten, the No. 2 seeded team, went through the tournament without losing a single set.

Ronnie Williams received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Monthly Enterprise Development Awards Gala held at the University of Central Arkansas Student Center Ballroom. Other winners were Johnny W. Adams of First Security Bank, Ernesto Joel Castro of Los Tres Potrillos, Chante Duncan of Funk Fusion Academy, and Danny Patel of Country Inn and Suites.

