(2011)
The Greenbrier senior high boys cross country team won the T-Bird invitational cross country meet at Guy. Ryan Treat paced the Panthers with a third-place overall finish. Other top finishers for the Panthers were Foster Hines, eighth; Corey Powers, 11th; Jeremiah Valdez, 17th; and Austin Sitzes, 18th. Other Panther runners were Miles Wassner, Ryan Beegle, Lane Dyer, Rayce Baker, Andrew Cook and Dustin Zulpo. Reagan Fix led the Lady Panthers’ effort, along with teammates Charline Lasley, Shelby Hammett and Brooklyn Freeling.
The Faulkner County Council on Aging Inc. has been awarded $18,900 through a Walmart Foundation grant to the Meals on Wheels Association of America. The money will provide the council with a 2012 Ford Focus hatchback for use in delivering meals to homebound senior citizens within Faulkner County. These meals are averaging about 95,000 for the current year and reliable vehicles, such as this one, are critical to the service.
(1996)
Rose Woods, a member of the Faulkner County Literacy Council, was pictured reading “Robbie the Rabbit” to a group of Ida Burns Elementary School students at the Red Ribbon Store. The story warned children about following bad influences and taking intoxicants. Members of the Literacy Council plan several reading sessions over the next few days in conjunction with Red Ribbon activities. The children also received stickers and coloring books.
The Grand Aerie Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 60 Ladies Auxiliary made a $1,000 donation to the Faulkner County Day School, which will help equip the school’s playground at its new location on South Boulevard. Present for the presentation were Judy Ware, president of the FOE; Ruth Castleberry, executive director of the Faulkner County Day School; Teresa Little, early childhood service director for the school; and Pat Trice, member of the auxiliary.
(1971)
Merchandise valued at more than $400 was stolen from the Merchandise Mart on Markham Street, across from the Major Lewis Livestock Auction. Entry was made through a rear door. Loot taken from the Merchandise Mart included a new and used saddle, an adding machine, a check writer, and clothing. A window also was found knocked out at Massey Hardware Co. at Oak and Chestnut streets, but there was no entry.
Dr. and Mrs. Chris Spatz and children Mark, Kenneth and Beth of Monticello, are visiting their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth C. Spatz and Mr. and Mrs. James O. Siria.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee went to Dallas, Texas, to spend the weekend with their son, Allen D. McGee, Mrs. McGee, and their son, Holton.
Mrs. Jane Wilson returned this week from Anaheim, Calif., where she spent two months with her son, Bill Wilson, Mrs. Wilson and their twin daughters. Mrs. Wilson made the trip by plane.
