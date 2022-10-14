St. Joseph School students Garrott Granholm and Josh Antoine were pictured crossing swords as part of a reenactment during a study on the three Punic Wars. Garrott portrayed Hannibal, the great Carthaginian military commander, and Josh portrayed a Roman. Karen Davis’ senior World History class has been studying the wars between Carthage and Rome that took place over nearly a century going back to 264 B.C. As part of their research, her students reenacted some of those battles.

Janice Stroud presented a $7,000 check to John Collier, president of the Conway Cancer Foundation (CCF). The check represents the proceeds from the Charlie Stroud Memorial Golf Tournament, primary sponsor of CCF. The Foundation is a support group for the Conway Oncology-Hematology Clinic.

