St. Joseph School students Garrott Granholm and Josh Antoine were pictured crossing swords as part of a reenactment during a study on the three Punic Wars. Garrott portrayed Hannibal, the great Carthaginian military commander, and Josh portrayed a Roman. Karen Davis’ senior World History class has been studying the wars between Carthage and Rome that took place over nearly a century going back to 264 B.C. As part of their research, her students reenacted some of those battles.
Janice Stroud presented a $7,000 check to John Collier, president of the Conway Cancer Foundation (CCF). The check represents the proceeds from the Charlie Stroud Memorial Golf Tournament, primary sponsor of CCF. The Foundation is a support group for the Conway Oncology-Hematology Clinic.
Christy Wallace of Wooster, sales manager for Aloette Cosmetics of Central Ark. Inc., received recognition at the company’s national seminar recently at the Peabody Hotel in Memphis. Ms. Wallace ranked 15th in the nation in sales and third in the nation in recruiting, and her staff ranked 10th in the nation. She was chosen as a member of the “Aloette Elite” for the third consecutive year, as a member of the “Aloette Allstars,” and won a national recruiting contest. She was also a guest speaker at the seminar.
Spirit Homes Inc. selected Greg Banks, John Burkett, Tommy Turner and Leandro Tzib as “Employees of the Month” for September. The program recognizes outstanding quality of work, punctuality, attendance, safety, cost savings and process improvements. All winners receive company gifts and recognition for a month.
Conway Chamber of Commerce President Edwin H. Floyd served as spokesman last week for a Conway delegation which appeared before the Arkansas Highway Commission. The group asked the commission to consider widening Highway 64 for four-lane traffic from Harkrider Street to the Interstate 40 interchange. Members of the Conway delegation were James Whillhite, Harold Eidson, Paul Price, Guy W. Murphy, Floyd Jones and Rep. A.J. “Arch” Troxell. State Sen. Guy H. Jones and Rep. Troxell also made oral presentations.
Good yields of late hay are being reported, said associate county agent Bob Schaefers in his weekly crop report. Seeding of wheat and oats is well ahead of last year in the county. Early seedings are making excellent growth and the remainder of the seedings will await the harvest of other crops before fields can be prepared for planting. Clear weather has opened most bolls on cotton, with heavy harvesting expected this week. Harvesting soybeans has begun in a few fields.
