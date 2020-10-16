(2010)
The largest earthquake in the recent series of quakes was a magnitude of 4.4 felt throughout Faulkner County about 5:20 a.m. Friday. It was centered about three miles south-southeast of Guy. Sen. Blanche Lincoln recently sent a letter to the Senior Science Adviser for Earthquake and Geological Hazards requesting a report on the recent quake activity in Faulkner County.
The University of Central Arkansas and Arkansas State University signed a contract to play football on Sept. 24, 2011, in Jonesboro. UCA Athletic Director Brad Teague said he had heard stories of the great atmosphere and exciting games between the Bars and ASU in 1996 and 1998. UCA will receive $150,000 for the road game. The Bears had to back out of a road game with the University of Houston on that date, but “we couldn’t afford not to play ASU,” said Teague.
Woolly Hollow State Park was planning its annual Star Party on Nov. 6. Numerous telescopes will be set up on the beach area for viewing by the public, with astronomers explaining the different celestial bodies.
(1995)
Conway High School seniors Georgia Alford and Joel Tumlison have been named the Conway Noon Optimist Club Teens of the Month for September. Ms. Alford, 16, is a daughter of David and Benny Dennis. Mr. Tumlison, 17, is a son of Gary and Mary Tumlison.
Lanita Addison of Conway was honored by the Knights of Columbus after being the first mother to give birth on Columbus Day in Conway in 1995. She received a savings bond from the organization. The baby boy, who was yet unnamed, was also a son of Stephen Addison.
Cracker Barrel restaurant was planning on opening its first Arkansas restaurant in Conway. Restaurant and real estate officials received final plat approval and a rezoning from the Conway Planning Commission on Monday for the proposed 10,000-square-foot structure.
(1970)
Mayor Walter Dunaway issued a proclamation setting aside next week in Conway to honor its working women as part of the nationwide observance of National Business Women’s Week. Mrs. Violet Oldham is president of the Conway Business & Professional Women’s Club.
Miss Beth Abbott, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Abbott of Gainesville, Fla., formerly of Conway, was a weekend guest of Miss Ellen Gordy and parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Gordy Jr. Miss Abbott attends Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Ga.
The Hendrix College water polo team defeated State College of Arkansas, 19-5, in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night at the Grove Gymnasium pool. Jack Gronberg led Hendrix scorers with four goals. Bill Wiedower, Ted Loyd and Howell Heck Jr. each had three goals. Jimmy Miller of SCA had three goals, with Alan Pierce adding two goals.
