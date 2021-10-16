10 Years Ago
(2011)
Caitlyn Cook, who attends the University of Central Arkansas, was recently crowned the new 2012 Miss Conway at Hendrix College’s Staples Auditorium. Caitlyn will represent Conway at the 2012 Miss Arkansas Pageant in July. She is a daughter of Dr. Joseph and Mary Cook. Amanda Glover, Miss Teen Conway, will represent Conway at the 2012 Miss Arkansas’ Outstanding Teen Pageant in June.
Don and Judy Jones of Conway celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on Oct. 15, 2011. They were married Oct. 15, 1971, in Little Rock. They have two children, Julie Riddle of Greenbrier and Donny and Adrea Jones of Conway; and two grandsons.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
More than 500 participants attended the annual banquet and auction of the Toad Suck Chapter of Ducks Unlimited. Conservation and digging into pockets and checkbooks to pay for it are the bottom lines for the DU members across North America. Veteran DU worker Neil Cate of Conway directed this year’s Toad Suck Chapter banquet at the Selby-Ross National Guard Armory. Raffle tickets were sold for items such as clothing, an all-terrain vehicle, knives, wildlife art prints and special edition shotguns.
Preliminary census figures are in, and with its adjusted numbers adding an extra $60 a head to the city’s books, the Conway special census will mean big bucks for city projects. Preliminary numbers show Conway’s population at 35,659, an additional 9,178 over the 1990 figure of 26,481. Using the $60 per person figure as a base, the city currently receives $1,588,860 in turnback funds and will gain an additional $550,680 annually with the new numbers.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Mrs. H.T. Guerin of Washougal, Wash., is visiting her son, Dr. Lloyd D. Guerin, Mrs. Guerin and children. Mrs. Guerin plans to make her home in Conway. Mrs. Lloyd Guerin and son, David Guerin of Hope, drove to Washougal last week for a visit and to accompany Mrs. Guerin to Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. H. Priddy Westmoreland returned from Detroit, Mich. Mr. and Mrs. Doyle McCoy of Sheridan accompanied them. Mrs. Westmoreland and Mrs. McCoy attended the national PEO convention. En route to Detroit, the two couples witnessed the Notre Dame-Michigan State football game in South Bend, Ind.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Dupriest of Kansas City, Mo., returned to their home after spending several days with his mother, Mrs. Vincie Williams of Mount Vernon. Dupriest is a former employee of the Conway Printing Co.
Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Evans received a $100 Savings account for being the 1,000th First Mortgage Loan customers of Security Savings and Loan, which opened in 1961.
