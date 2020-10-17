By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2010)
Major Gen. Ron Chastain of Conway, the deputy commanding general for the Army National Guard at the U.S. Forces Command and a former adjutant general of Arkansas, was honored in a retirement ceremony on Oct. 2. The send-off commemorated his 38 years of military service to the state of Arkansas and the nation.
Hunter Barnett of St. Joseph School and Abby Hill of Conway High School-East were selected recipients of the weekly Discovering Tomorrow’s Leaders award. The program, sponsored by Chesapeake Energy, honors student leaders involved in community service programs in schools and communities.
The Hendrix Aquakids combined for 249 personal bests last weekend at the Bob Courtway Fall Invitation, one of the oldest youth swimming meets in the South. Outstanding performers included A.J. Mainord, Tyler Crosson and Jocelyn Woo, who were meet high-point winners for their divisions. Logan Dawson dropped 31 seconds in the boys 200 freestyle.
(1995)
Charles Workman, a son of John S. and Liz Workman of Conway, will be among performers in the Public Broadcasting Service’s telecast of “The Metropolitan Opera Presents ‘Arabella’,” an opera by Richard Strauss. Mr. Workman, a tenor, sings the role of Count Elemer. The October 1994 performance was his debut with the Metropolitan Opera.
The Faulkner County chapter of the American Red Cross held an open house Tuesday afternoon to welcome its new manager, Joyce Sims, and her assistant, Debbie Moser. Mrs. Sims said she is eager to put her fund-raising experience to work for the organization and hopes to increase its advertising campaign. She has been serving as chapter manager since Oct. 1.
The new Family Activity Center at St. Joseph School was christened Tuesday night with a three-game sweep over McRae’s Trojans. The Lady Bulldogs came away with a two-point victory in overtime, 61-59. The junior Lady Bulldogs won in a romp, 51-9, and the Bulldogs finished the night with a convincing 74-53 victory.
(1970)
Four Faulkner County girls finished among the top 11 in the junior division of the Arkansas Barrel Racers Association, which held its annual roundup in Hope last weekend. Rhonda York of Vilonia finished third, Donna Diehl of Conway ranked fourth, Laura Robins of Conway finished sixth, and Tammy Mallett of Conway was 11th. They will compete in the junior barrel race this weekend in the Arkansas Rodeo Association finals.
Charles Firestone of Santa Monica, Calif., returned home Sunday after visiting his mother, Mrs. H.M. Firestone, and his sister, Miss Rubynell Firestone. Prior to his visit in Conway, Mr. Firestone attended the American Bankers Association convention in Miami, Fla.
