(2011)
Students in Ms. Moore’s first-grade class at Jim Stone Elementary School were pictured participating in the fire prevention training hosted by members of the Conway Fire Department. The children were given tips on what to do if a fire breaks out and took part in a realistic demonstration of how to crawl to safety and find an exit if they should ever be caught in a fire.
Students at Vilonia Primary School learned to “Stop, Drop, Cover Your Face and Roll” this week during a visit from members of the Liberty Fire Department. Firefighters Summer Smith-Hatcher, Red Hatcher, Shane Fennell and Christina Fennell taught the students about safety procedures and also judged an art contest. The art winners were Coltin Watson, Allison Dougan, Harley Lee and Cameron Wilhite.
(1996)
Coming off a defeated bond issue that would have paid for the purchase of a fire truck and construction of a new fire station, the Vilonia City Council voted Thursday to initiate another strategy to reach the same objective. The council voted 6-0 to enter into the lease-purchase agreement for a new pumper truck, and combine fire department, city and sales tax funds to build a new station.
The newly established Forrest Acres 4-H met Oct. 9 at the home of Mary Hostetter. Those present were Aimee Forsberg, April Smith, Ashlee Smith, Michelle Davis, Alaina Crane, Olan Corbin, Brittany Rappold, Brittany Benton, Paige Winger, Ashlea Forsberg, Abbie Forsberg, Aneasa Forsberg, Alex Hostetter, Ben Hostetter and Brandon Ryall. Extension Agent Laura Connerly assisted with the election and induction of the club officers. The members discussed the duties and responsibilities of each office.
(1971)
In 1935, a small man-made lake was constructed in north-central Faulkner County as a pilot project for the scientific study of soil erosion and flood control. Now, 36 years later, that lake and its namesake, the late Dr. Hugh Hammond Bennett, the man who initiated the project, will be honored Nov. 7 at a ceremony dedicating a bronze marker at Lake Bennett.
Seven members of the Conway Police Department were recently elevated to higher ranks. Those promoted included Dwight Jordan, Gene Tittle, Vonnie Taylor, Bobby Bailey, James L. Beene, Lindy Milligan and Doug Howard. Chief Ruben Goss announced the promotions.
Virco Mfg. Corp. turned in its contribution to the 1972 United Fund campaign, and it was 60 percent more than it reported a year ago. A.J. Hambuchen Jr., drive chairman, said Virco gave $3,007, compared to $1,900 last year. Of the total, $600 was from the company itself and the balance of $2,407 was from the approximately 300 employees. Earlier in the week, Tiffany-Conway Inc. turned in its contribution of $1,895 in its first year of participated in United Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.