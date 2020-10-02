(2010)
The fourth annual ArtsFest was in full swing in downtown Conway this week. The community art festival has covered university galleries, City Hall, local businesses and parks with local and national art of all kinds, shapes and sizes. The Conway Alliance for the Arts was sponsoring the activities.
The Conway Wampus Cats flexed several muscles Friday night to hold the top spot in the 7A/6A Central standings. The visiting Wampus Cats overpowered North Little Rock’s Charging Wildcats with a 17-point second quarter on the way to a 38-6 victory.
The Central Arkansas Rose Society will hold the 42nd annual Rose Show on Oct. 10 at the Faulkner County Natural Resource Center in Conway. Hundreds of specimens of roses will be on display in a variety of types, colors and fragrances. They will be displayed as single blooms, bouquets and sprays.
(1995)
The Virco Employees seventh annual Juntique and Craft Sale was planned for Oct. 7 at the Selby-Ross National Guard Armory. Admission was free, concessions would be available and door prizes were to be given away. The sale flyer boasted of “something for everyone,” and the Virco Outlet Store would also be open during the sale times.
Lauren Weatherly, a junior at Conway High School and formerly a resident of Springfield, Mo., received the Wohelo Medallion at a reception in her honor Sept. 24 in Springfield. The award is the highest given Camp Fire Boys and Girls Club following the completion of an extensive, individualized project designed by the youth. A 12-year member of the Ozarks Council, Miss Weatherly has participated in every aspect of Camp Fire’s club program.
(1970)
The Vilonia High School homecoming court has been announced. They are: Kathy Kelley, freshman, Susan Bailey, senior, Sharon Wheeler, sophomore, Holly Briley, senior, and Debby Wells, junior. The queen will be crowned Friday night at halftime of the Vilonia-Greenbrier football game.
Mr. and Mrs. Elwyn L. Burns of Roswell, N.M., arrived Wednesday to visit his mother, Mrs. Ida L. Burns. They plan to return home Sunday.
The Rev. Bill Williams recently became associate pastor of First United Methodist Church in Conway. He succeeds the Rev. Jon Guthrie, who has taken a position on the staff of Hendrix College. The Rev. Ben F. Jordan is pastor at the church.
