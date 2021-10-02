By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
Mary Beard set out on a bold mission to enrich lives through the work of the Pine Street Free Clinic of Conway, inspiring future generations by her example. Because of her efforts in this venue and her belief that education is the great leveler among people, Beard was awarded an honorary doctorate of human letters by Hendrix College. The Pine Street Clinic was founded in 2002 by Beard, a registered nurse at St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center in Little Rock.
The Conway Kiwanis Club surprised Conway golfer Summar Roachell with a proclamation declaring that day “Summar Roachell Day” in Conway. Roachell also had a surprise for the club: she announced that she had committed to play golf for the Arkansas Razorbacks. The announcement came a day after she won her third straight 7A state girls golf championship.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. M.L. “Mack” Payne of Damascus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Oct. 5. The Paynes were married Oct. 5, 1946, in Damascus. Mr. Payne is a son of the late James H. and Melvina Payne of Damascus. Mrs. Payne is a daughter of the late Rufe and Myrtle Henson of Damascus. The Paynes have owned a dairy farm in Damascus for the past 35 years. They are both now retired. They are parents of John Payne and Susan Geary, and have five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Thurston and Mary Haynes Beasley of Conway will celebrate their 60th anniversary at a reception on Oct. 6. The Beasley were married Oct. 10, 1936, in Waldo (Columbia County). Mr. Beasley, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Beasley of McNeil (Columbia County), was born Nov. 8, 1916, in Waldo. Mrs. Beasley, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Haynes of Waldo, was born April 10, 1918, in Waldo. The Beasleys are the parents of Rod Beasley and Tom Beasley, both of Conway. They have four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
(1971)
A gardening program sponsored by the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas has yielded a return of more than 450 percent on money invested in the project in Faulkner County. The agency spent a total of $1,967 last spring for seed, fertilizer, insecticides, and hand tools to help 115 low-income families in the county grow their own gardens. A survey revealed the families harvested more than $9,000 worth of vegetables from their gardens at wholesale value. An outstanding producer was Mrs. Joel Homesley of Third Avenue, who received a $15 grant from CAPCA and produced $84 worth of fresh vegetables. She filled her freezer and canned about 30 additional quarts of beans and pickles.
Mrs. Clayton Lamey and Mrs. J.O. Hefley won their section in the recent City of Roses sectional duplicate bridge tournament. Others participating were Mr. and Mrs. Ed Camp Jr., Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Jones, Mrs. Charles B. Edwards, Mrs. E.E. Fraser, and Mrs. Ray Kinser.
