(2010)
The Conway Bookcase Project will hold its annual Literacy Banquet on Thursday at Bob Courtway Middle School. Funds generated from the event would be used for wood and supplies to build personalized bookcases, and also as seed money for start-up for other communities interested in beginning their own project. The project is in its sixth year and has given 300 bookcases with starter book sets to children in Head Start and the Conway Housing Authority.
The earthquakes kept coming in Faulkner County, as six more temblors were recorded in Faulkner County late Monday and early Tuesday. The quakes ranged in magnitude from 2.1 to 2.6, and were all centered southeast or east-southeast of Guy.
The University of Central Arkansas’ College of Business was featured in the 2011 edition of The Princeton Review as one of “The Best 300 Business Schools”. According to the review, the schools were chosen “based on our high opinion of their academic programs and offerings.” UCA’s MBA director Michael Rubach said there are more than 4,000 business schools worldwide and more than 600 in the United States.
(1995)
The Conway City Council announced plans to dedicate the new $1.7 million Conway Sports Center during an open house on Sunday, Nov. 5. The following day the center would be used for the Second Monday Luncheon.
Fall festivals were being planned in two Faulkner County towns on Saturday. Vilonia Elementary PTA Fallfest would feature a petting zoo, a fire truck, a police car and a helicopter. Mayflower Elementary/Middle School PTO would offer a chili supper given by the school teachers, a costume contest, bingo, hot air balloon rides, class games, and a silent auction.
Obie Sanson, a patron of the Mayflower Senior Citizen Center, recently won a blue ribbon in checkers in the statewide Senior Citizens Olympics in Hot Springs. Of the 16 contestants, Mr. Sanson played three different opponents, including the previous four-time state checkers champion.
(1970)
Dr. and Mrs. D.A. Poindexter and children Andy, Joe and Ruth, returned Saturday night from Chicago, Ill., where Dr. Poindexter attended the annual Clinical Congress of the American College of Surgeons. He was among 9,000 surgeons from 40 or more countries to attend. He was inducted into the college in 1969.
Winners of the Fun Night posters contest at Ellen Smith Elementary School were Annette Fulmer, fifth grade; Kelly Lasley, fourth grade; Allison Hurst, third grade; Denise Brewer, second grade; and Michael Smith, first grade. Fun Night would be held Tuesday evening at the school.
Absentee ballots were available for the Nov. 3 general election at the office of County Clerk L.J. (Leaster) Merritt. Requests could be made in writing or in person at Merritt’s office.
