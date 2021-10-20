(2011)
Peggy Squires O’Reilly, principal of Greenbrier Westside Elementary School, was recently named Administrator of the Year to the Council for Exceptional Children. The statewide honor is given by the group of special education professionals who work with special needs children. O’Reilly has been with the Greenbrier School District for the past seven years and is now working toward a specialist degree in educational leadership from the University of Central Arkansas. She has a bachelor’s degree from UCA and a master’s from Arkansas Tech.
University of Central Arkansas middle linebacker Frank Newsome put his name in the record book Saturday and added a Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week award on Monday. Newsome, a senior from Petal, Miss., returned a fumble 98 yards for a touchdown in UCA’s 21-18 win over McNeese State. He is UCA’s fourth player to earn Southland Conference honors this season.
(1996)
Before the largest crowd of the season, Conway’s five seniors dominated North Little Rock in their final home game and earned their third consecutive AAAA-Central championship. The Lady Cats (23-5, 6-0) pounded the Charging Wildcats 15-6, 15-6, 15-5 to close the conference schedule. All five seniors played key roles in the win. They are Lydia Allen, Clarissa Evans, Breezy Hughes, Nacole Jones and Jacquelyn Ralls. Conway coach Janet Taylor, who moved from the junior high to the high school this year, coached the team all week and was at the game in spite of the fact that her father was in the hospital.
Mr. and Mrs. D.B. Hill Jr. of the Martinville community will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary this month. The Hills were married Oct. 19, 1946, in Conway. Mr. Hill was born Jan. 24, 1926, in Oppelo, a son of the late David and Irene Hill. He is a retired farmer. Mrs. Hill, the former Donna Bughman, was born Dec. 23, 1925, in North Little Rock, a daughter of the late D.W. and Grace Bughman. She is a retired housewife. The Hills have a daughter, Emily Kelso.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. James M. Holt of Poplar Bluff, Mo., have been in Conway this week to visit her sister, Mrs. Rufus Woodward, and Mr. Woodward. They also visited Mr. and Mrs. Frank Thomas at Quitman. The Holts are in Little Rock this weekend to visit another of Mrs. Holt’s sisters, Mrs. M.A. Wooley. Mr. and Mrs. Holt are former residents of Conway.
The Conway African Violet Society met Tuesday at the home of Mrs. Eugene Burton. Mrs. Elmo Henry, president, led a roundtable discussion on growing African violets under electric lights. Each member received a small violet plant to cultivate for a show to be held in April 1972.
Three black and white and two color television sets were stolen from E.M. Cummins & Son Furniture store last night. The building was entered through a north door. The burglary was discovered by city police.
