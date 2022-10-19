Several Conway Human Development Center employees have been recognized for their years of employment recently. Luther Neal has completed 26 years of service. He is a maintenance assistant in the Maintenance Department. Nancy “Nan” Lee has completed 31 years of service. She is a human resources specialist in the Human Resources Department. Wanda Noel and Earnett Maltbia have completed 36 years of service. Noel is a residential care technician on the Habilitation & Training Team. Maltbia is a residential care supervisor on the Habilitation & Training Team.
Frederic Simon of Conway has been appointed by Gov. Mike Beebe to the Arkansas Milk Stabilization Board. His appointment expires Sept. 12, 2017. He replaces Woody Bryant.
Barbara Perrigo, representing the Twilight Optimist Club, was pictured presenting a Remington .50-caliber black powder muzzle loader to Bob Tanner of Conway. He was the winner of a recent drawing. Perrigo is also co-chairman of the group’s fund-raising activities. Money raised from the fund-raising event will go to youth projects.
Jayla Henderson was named the 1997 Greenbrier High School football homecoming queen. Jayla is a senior and a daughter of Jerry and Carolyn Henderson. The court included sophomore maids Nikki Hawks and Jennifer Williams; junior maids Natalie Coe and Amanda Ruesing; and senior maids Emberlee Ferguson and Heather Thessing. Reagan Fox was flower girl and Blake Henderson was crown bearer.
From the Pleasant Valley community news: Central Baptist College of Conway furnished a bus to take Faulkner County Church representatives to the Retreat Baptist Convention held in Gary, Texas. Carol Gene Wilcox and Jamey Cardin, both members of the Pleasant Valley church, attended and reported an excellent meeting. Mr. and Mrs. O.D. Burchfield and Travis attended the State Fair in Little Rock. Mrs. Amanda Davidson and children recently visited relatives at Floyd (White County). Mrs. Velma Wilcox had as guests recently Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Ward of Little Rock, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Woods of Morrilton, and Mrs. Bonnie Grummer and Mrs. Nina Webb of Conway. Mr. and Mrs. Delton Adams and Del Ann of North Little Rock and Mrs. Gula Jobe of Conway were Sunday guests of Mrs. Verna Havens.
St. Joseph High School cheerleaders for the 1972-73 basketball season are Laura Hartje, Paula Goes, Pat Donovan, Jane Moix, Debbie Massery, Phyllis Marcotte and Dorothy Nabholz. The girls, sponsored by Mrs. Gail Jones, were chosen by tryouts in the spring.
