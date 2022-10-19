Several Conway Human Development Center employees have been recognized for their years of employment recently. Luther Neal has completed 26 years of service. He is a maintenance assistant in the Maintenance Department. Nancy “Nan” Lee has completed 31 years of service. She is a human resources specialist in the Human Resources Department. Wanda Noel and Earnett Maltbia have completed 36 years of service. Noel is a residential care technician on the Habilitation & Training Team. Maltbia is a residential care supervisor on the Habilitation & Training Team.

Frederic Simon of Conway has been appointed by Gov. Mike Beebe to the Arkansas Milk Stabilization Board. His appointment expires Sept. 12, 2017. He replaces Woody Bryant.

