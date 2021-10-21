(2011)
Hendrix College freshman goalkeeper Betsy Kelly was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week. She recorded a season-high 10 saves and did not allow a goal in 100 minutes of play at Lindenwood University. Her award pushes the Warriors’ tally to six players of the week this season.
Kayle Browning of Wooster finished third and won a bronze medal in the Pan-Am Games trapshooting competition at Guadalajara, Mexico. Browning was first in the events qualifying round, breaking 68 of a possible 75 targets. The event was won by fellow U.S. shooter Miranda Wilder, who hit 21 of 25 in the final round. Browning, a graduate of Greenbrier High School, hit 17 of 25 in the final round. A daughter of Tommy and Tammy Browning, she is now a student at the University of Central Arkansas.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. Virgil Conatser of Wooster will observe their 58th wedding anniversary this month. They were married Oct. 24, 1938, at the courthouse in Little Rock. Mr. Conatser was born in 1914 in Fort Smith. Mrs. Conatser was born in 1920 in Redfield. He is a retired state employee, and she is a housewife. The Conatsers are the parents of Rob Conatser, Sam Conatser and Patricia Ann Summers. They have five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The monthly volunteer meeting of the Faulkner County Girl Scouts was held Oct. 14 at the program center. Chairman for the month was Kathleen Caruthers. Lorraine Wilkinson and Anne Graham demonstrated how to build a proper A-shaped campfire. All attending participated by building their own campfire made out of pretzels and candy. All new troops present received a bag of goodies to help with starting their troops.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Nelson of Gothenburg, Neb., spent a few days last week visiting Mr. and Mrs. H.P. Westmoreland.
The Mount Vernon Parent-Teacher Association recently elected Mrs. Joann Rice its new president and Mrs. Dorothy Kemper as vice president. Committee chairmen are Mrs. Bobby Brady, Mrs. Horace Leach, Mrs. Bernice Hawkins, Mrs. Ruth Hodge, and Mrs. Jerry Hutchins.
Fifteen girls were selected as the 1971-72 cheerleaders at Conway High School. They are Nancy Daves, Debbie Dunaway, Dee Ann Evatt, Elizabeth Farris, Nelda Gray, Sharon Gray, Kay Hammett, Robin Lewis, Denise Moore, Celeste Muse, Rita O’Kelley, Cindy Purtle, Laura Robins, Debbie Sellers, and Teresa Terry.
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Rodgers were Mr. and Mrs. Carl Cook and Mrs. Louise Cunningham of San Antonio, Texas. Mrs. Cook and Mrs. Cunningham are nieces of Mrs. Rodgers.
