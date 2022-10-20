Breast cancer survivors were escorted by members of the Conway Fire Department during a survivor’s parade held downtown as part of Firefighters for the Cure, a Hearts on Fire benefit. Weekend activities included a 5K race, performances by local artists, and a variety of street vendors. Hearts on Fire is an organization founded by CPD in an effort to meet the practical needs of Faulkner County cancer patients and their families.

Club News: The Conway Garden Club met Oct. 2 at the “lot” of hostess Elizabeth Rose Black. The speaker was Ronnie Newton of Newton Tree Service. He gave a report on what to do with our trees and how to water them to the drip line. He also told of a fairly new product called Super Thrive. The Conway Noon Rotary Club met Oct. 4 and heard from both candidates for Faulkner County Judge: Incumbent Preston Scroggin and candidate Marvin Lessmann.

