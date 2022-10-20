Breast cancer survivors were escorted by members of the Conway Fire Department during a survivor’s parade held downtown as part of Firefighters for the Cure, a Hearts on Fire benefit. Weekend activities included a 5K race, performances by local artists, and a variety of street vendors. Hearts on Fire is an organization founded by CPD in an effort to meet the practical needs of Faulkner County cancer patients and their families.
Club News: The Conway Garden Club met Oct. 2 at the “lot” of hostess Elizabeth Rose Black. The speaker was Ronnie Newton of Newton Tree Service. He gave a report on what to do with our trees and how to water them to the drip line. He also told of a fairly new product called Super Thrive. The Conway Noon Rotary Club met Oct. 4 and heard from both candidates for Faulkner County Judge: Incumbent Preston Scroggin and candidate Marvin Lessmann.
Russian college professor Alexi Salomatine was pictured taking a closer look at a piece of pie at Bob’s Grill, while professors Mikhail Levitski, Edouard Cheinine and Alexandere Karatchev prepare to receive their lunch during a visit to the restaurant. The group has been studying American marketing and entrepreneurial theories as part of a four-year program to teach other Russian faculty members to develop programs for their students based on the American free enterprise system. The group spent the morning with Ray Kordsmeier of Kordsmeier Furniture.
Carl Stuart Middle School students Donna Martin and Jennifer Fraser were pictured putting a layer of papier-mache on a mule being constructed by art students of Becky Thornton. The project is being done to help create a display in the Faulkner County Museum illustrating a working harness and plow, which will be placed on the mule.
The Arkansas Foundation of Associated Colleges has received a check for $1,000 from the J.C. Penney Co. Hendrix College and six other private institutions of higher learning in Arkansas will share in the gift.
Last spring, William B. Mayes III completed the 11th grade at Conway High School. In early June, eager to get along with his bookwork, he became the first student to sign up at State College of Arkansas for three new programs designed to reduce the amount of time that bright, mature young people must spend to earn a college degree. As a result, he expects to become a second semester sophomore at SCA in December and could be a college junior before his 18th birthday on June 9. He is a son of Mr. and Mrs. William B. Mayes Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. R.J. McElroy of Borger, Texas, are visiting his mother, Mrs. Lucy McElroy.
A guest this week of Mrs. Kenneth Wasson is Eric Landerer, who is in Conway to present a piano concert at State College of Arkansas. Mr. Landerer is also visiting the Robin Brown family.
