(2010)
Veterans, residents and elected officials were on hand Wednesday for ribbon-cutting ceremonies at the new veterans’ outpatient clinic in Conway. The clinic is at 1520 East Dave Ward Drive and offers primary care and mental health services for veterans in north-central Arkansas. Officials said the clinic expects to see 1,200 to 1,500 patients during its first year and could see as many as 3,200 in the next few years.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas was to receive a $255,000 grant from the Department of Health and Human Services. The “Mentoring Children of Prisoners” grant was to be used in collaboration with the Big Brothers and Big Sisters of North Central Arkansas in Conway and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas to provide mentors to children of inmates.
(1995)
Three Conway businesses – Nabholz Construction Corp., Acxiom Corp., and First National Bank – recently received Quality Achievement Awards during the Arkansas Quality Awards program in Little Rock. Accepting the awards were Bob Tyler of Nabholz, Charles Morgan of Acxiom and Louis E. Stell of First National Bank.
The state Boy Scouts Pow Wow was held Saturday in Conway. Scouts from across the state participated in the event, which was held at First United Methodist Church and Conway Junior High School. Different fun activities were held in conjunction with work toward badges for the scouts.
A lack of rain this summer was taking a toll on range and pasture land in Faulkner County. Bill Dodgen, Faulkner County Extension agent, said the soil in the county was 50 percent short and 50 percent very short in moisture last week. Livestock was in good condition, and there were seven days available for field work.
(1970)
Mrs. Alice Smith of Greenbrier, who at 104 is Faulkner County’s oldest resident, underwent surgery Friday at Memorial Hospital. The widow of T.J. Smith, she had a portion of her lower intestine removed. Mrs. Smith, who expressed no objection to undergoing the operation, had only suffered slight illnesses until the time she was about 100. Her twin sister, Mrs. Emma Snow, lived to be 98. Mrs. Smith lives in Greenbrier with her daughter, Mrs. Lela C. Brooke.
Winners of the punt, pass and kick contest held recently by the Conway Optimist Club were awarded trophies at halftime of the SCA-Arkansas Tech football game at Estes Field. Winners were Lance Graves, 8 year olds; Jerry Hiegel, 9 year olds; David Adlong, 10 year olds; John L. Shockley Jr., 11 year olds; Leo Wilcox, 12 year olds; and Stewart McConnell and Robert Yarbrough, 13 year olds.
