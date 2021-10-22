By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2011)
A shortage of fiber optic cable is slowing some new installations throughout the Conway Corp. network. The earthquake and subsequent tsunami in Japan in March considerably damaged the manufacturers of optical fiber, slowing or stopping shipments. Officials said a shipment is expected soon in Conway, and work will resume in areas where fiber optic cable is being extended.
Greenbrier senior Ali Rowden has captured her second Class 5A tennis state championship. She defeated Megan Allen of host Hot Springs Lakeside 6-3, 6-0, in the championship to win her second title in three years. She will next play in the Overall on Wednesday at Burns Park.
It was a long time coming, but Central Arkansas made the most of its first Missouri Valley Conference soccer victory – knocking off first-place Drake 2-1 in Conway on Saturday. The Bears (2-7-4, 1-1-2 MVC) went winless in MVC play last year, which was UCA’s first year in the league.
(1996)
Conway High School senior Joe Berry was pictured receiving a plaque commemorating his Master Learner’s Award from the Arkansas Department of Education. The department’s deputy director, Dr. Diana Julian, presented the award, which was given to students nominated from Arkansas school districts for making the most significant academic improvement during the 1995-96 school year. Only five students received the award statewide.
Kristen Evatt, 11-year-old daughter of Ronnie and Tina Evatt of Vilonia, sold her prize-winning steer during the Junior Livestock Auction at the Arkansas State Fair. Central Industrial Electric Co. Inc., Entergy and First Commercial Bank purchased the American breed steer for $2,325. Kristen is a member of the Faulkner County 4-H Club and attends Vilonia Elementary School.
(1971)
Mrs. Marjorie Meyer returned from Waterford, Va., where she visited her son, Dr. Harry M. Meyer, and Mrs. Meyer. She attended a function at the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., where Dr. Meyer was one of nine recipients of 1971 Kennedy International Awards for outstanding scientific research. The award was presented by the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation.
Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Booher will observe their 50th wedding anniversary at an open house at their home three miles west of Mayflower. Mr. Booher, now 70, and Mrs. Booher, 65, were married Oc5. 25, 1921, at DeWitt. Mr. Booher was an active Pentecostal minister for 40 years and later engaged in the construction business. He also served as mayor of Mayflower for 10 years. They have lived in Mayflower for 30 years and have 10 children, 33 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
