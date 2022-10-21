Lynn and Alene “Shorty” Wofford of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 14. A recognition party for the couple’s anniversary was held at the Farris Holleman Event Center. Lynn and Alene were married Oct. 14, 1962, in Stillwell, Okla. Lynn is a son of the late Gordy and Hazel Wofford of Conway. Alene is a daughter of the late Oscar and Olene Wofford of Conway. Lynn and Shorty are parents of Rick Wofford of Conway, Carol Dison of Conway, and Debbie Brown of Little Rock. They have 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The Woffords enjoy dirt track racing and dancing.

Marisa Nabholz, a dental hygienist who works for Dr. E. Kyle Dalton of Conway came to St. Joseph Elementary School to show Kindergartners, including her daughter, Kate, how to brush and floss their teeth. She also gave the children free toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss supplied by Dental Designs of Conway.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.