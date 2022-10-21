Lynn and Alene “Shorty” Wofford of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 14. A recognition party for the couple’s anniversary was held at the Farris Holleman Event Center. Lynn and Alene were married Oct. 14, 1962, in Stillwell, Okla. Lynn is a son of the late Gordy and Hazel Wofford of Conway. Alene is a daughter of the late Oscar and Olene Wofford of Conway. Lynn and Shorty are parents of Rick Wofford of Conway, Carol Dison of Conway, and Debbie Brown of Little Rock. They have 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The Woffords enjoy dirt track racing and dancing.
Marisa Nabholz, a dental hygienist who works for Dr. E. Kyle Dalton of Conway came to St. Joseph Elementary School to show Kindergartners, including her daughter, Kate, how to brush and floss their teeth. She also gave the children free toothbrushes, toothpaste and dental floss supplied by Dental Designs of Conway.
Conway veterans of the U.S. Special Forces are preparing for the arrival of many of their peers who are taking part in “Operation Bank,” a walk across America. Special Forces Association (SFA) Arkansas Chapter 49 lists three Vietnam veterans who are working in Conway to help establish a Special Forces historical and memorial museum in Washington. The coast-to-coast walk began in Newport Beach, Calif., and will end in Wilmington, N.C. Joe Frates of Conway is a zone coordinator for the walk. He is being assisted by two other Special Forces veterans, Joe Chumley and Joe AsSam. The walk is designed to raise funds for the museum.
Matt Schneider, 7, was pictured taking “the quick way” off the rock-climbing wall at the Virco Mfg. Corp. annual picnic. This was the 25th year for the picnic, and organizers said more than 4,000 people signed up to attend. Food, games, a health tent, and live music were among the activities free to employees, their families and retired employees. The picnic is funded through recycling projects held by employees. Matt is a son of Frank and Margie Schneider.
Attending the Arkansas Library Association meeting in Hot Springs were Miss Freida Cummings, Mrs. Mona Setzler, Mrs. Jim Stone and Mrs. Floyd Morse.
Mrs. Roberta Clay of Dublin, Texas, is visiting friends in Conway. She is a retired professor of journalism at State College of Arkansas.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis O’Kelley and children, Bill and Molly Ann, of Memphis, Tenn., spent last weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Robert Graham and children, Judy and Jeff. Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Joyner o Humphrey and other friends joined them for dinner Saturday.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Burney and children, Ken and Kris, of Helena are spending the weekend here with their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Woody Burney and Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Shepherd.
