(2010)
Sports editor David McCollum said Faulkner County had an interesting and diverse sports weekend ahead, with some pivotal games for conference races in football. Conway (6-1) would host Van Buren (6-1); Greenbrier (6-1) was set to host Alma (6-1); and Vilonia (6-1) would host Greenwood (5-2). The University of Central Arkansas football team was on the road, but the UCA Sugar Bears volleyball team was hosting at home this weekend. The team would defend its 31-game conference winning streak against Texas State.
St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church of Conway will celebrate its 129th anniversary Family and Friend Day this Sunday. Special guests will be Ricky Banks and Ron Lee of Leach Chapel CME Church. The church is at 1304 Markham St.
(1995)
Interstate 40 was closed Sunday afternoon by a 70,000-pound tossed salad. A 1995 Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig overturned on the interstate at the Highway 65 overpass, spilling a load of lettuce, broccoli and cherries along the interstate and the highway below. The eastbound lane of the interstate was closed for approximately 45 minutes for cleanup.
Former University of Central Arkansas All-American basketball player Scottie Pippen of the Chicago Bulls presented four checks totaling $7,000 to Arch Jones, UCA’s men’s basketball coach and board member of the Scottie Pippen Foundation. The money was raised through an All-Star Basketball Classic in Chicago. Faulkner County Day School and Independent Living Services received $2,500 each, the Boys and Girls Club of Conway received $1,500, and Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Central Arkansas received $500.
(1970)
A segment called “The Passing of Toadsuck” was to be featured during an hour-long program tonight on educational television. The segment was filmed by an Arkansas Educational Television film crew last month during the dedication of the new bridge over Lock & Dam No. 8. The program, “Southern Perspective,” was produced by Southern Educational Network based in Columbia, S.C., and will be shown in 13 Southern states.
The Vilonia Athletic Booster Club will sponsor a “gun shoot” at the school on Oct. 31. Fred Weaver is in charge of the event. Competition will be held with both shotguns and .22 caliber rifles, and there will also be an archery division.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2259 invites all members and guests and prospective members to a chicken fry from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24. Following the dinner, Teddy Riedel and Band will play music until 1 a.m. “Let’s all get together and make our 1971 membership drive a success,” the post said.
