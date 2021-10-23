(2011)
Freshman outside hitter Scout Brooks has been named the Southland Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. The Brenham, Texas, native was strong in Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Lamar. She recorded a career-high 23 kills and hitting .391. Brooks missed a majority of the season rehabbing an injury, yet she averages 3.28 kills per game since returning. One other Sugar Bear has garnered Player of the Week honors this year.
Verlee Covington of Enola has been growing Australian tomatoes in her back yard by her house. Two of the vines grew approximately 10 feet and were leaning against her house before wind caught them and knocked them to the ground. Australian tomatoes are a low acid pink tomato, mostly meat and few seeds. They prefer cool weather, which is why they are bearing so many. The tomato seeds came from her brother who lives in Iowa.
(1996)
Faulkner County has been selected to receive $23,925 from the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. A local board will determine how the funds awarded will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service organizations. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds.
With a photo of President Bill Clinton in the foreground, Salem Park resident Marty Bright was pictured received birthday wishes at a party for her 100th birthday. Mrs. Bright was born Oct. 21, 1896, in Nashville, Ark., the middle sister of 13 brothers and sisters. She had four children – two sons and two daughters – and worked most of her life cleaning clothes. She received a personal letter from President Clinton, who had delivered ice to her house when he was a youngster.
(1971)
Weekend guests of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Castleberry were their granddaughter, Miss Donna Castleberry, and Miss Joan Braham and Joe Hess, all of Neosho, Mo. They are students at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville and attended the Arkansas-Texas football game in Little Rock on Saturday.
The first purebred Limousin bull ever to be in Arkansas will be shown at the Major Lewis Livestock Auction barn in Conway on Oct. 26. The bull, Essor, owned by Bov Imports of Rimouski, Quebec, will also be shown in Morrilton and Fort Smith.
Sarah Meriwether, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Meriwether, celebrated her sixth birthday at the Bluebird Kindergarten. Children attending were Scott Robinson, Mike Clements, Darren Woodard, Charlotte Howard, David Helton, Angela Burnside, Pat Murphy, Tim Capps, Karen Rousey, Laura Anderson, Mark Dawson, Todd Ryan, Lynn Owen, Ken Wall and Lane Garrett. A birthday book made by the children was presented to the honoree. Each child received a toy watch as a favor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.