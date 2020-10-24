(2010)
The Faulkner County Literacy Council was getting ready to host its sixth annual Corporate Spelling Bee on Nov. 4 at McCastlain Hall at the University of Central Arkansas. The bee is a fun, friendly spelling competition and dinner. Businesses and organizations go head to head in teams of three to determine Faulkner County’s “Master Spellers.”
Frank Jones would bring his storytelling to the Faulkner County Library on Nov. 2. Stories for this month would be “Where Did the Arkansas Razorback Pig Come From?,” “Folk Tales from the Land of Peru,” “The True Story of Christ of the Ozarks,” and “The One-Legged Hobo.”
More than 1,400 participants gathered at the starting line of the Braswell & Son Soaring Wings Half Marathon, a 13.1-mile foot race to benefit Soaring Wings Ranch. This was a record number of participants for the annual race. The privately funded non-denominational Christian children’s home is located northeast of Conway.
(1995)
“The Lights of Christmas” will be the theme for this year’s Conway Christmas Parade, the Area Chamber of Commerce has announced. The parade will be held at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2 in downtown Conway. The later-than-usual time for the annual parade was set so the public could enjoy the full effect of the lights.
Kathylnaa Bowman, Joanna Harrison, Katelyn Bates and Mallory Norris were among the Sallie Cone Elementary School students who wrapped red ribbons around a fence at the school during their “Circle of Love – Circle of Caring” celebration. The ribbons were placed as part of the school’s Red Ribbon Week drug-free celebrations.
A load of lime was placed on the lawn at the Faulkner County Courthouse recently. The labor was donated by Gary Mallett and the lime was purchased by the Faulkner County Farm Bureau through efforts by the City Beautiful Committee to improve the courthouse grounds. The lime will neutralize acids in the soil over the fall and promote growth of the grasses.
(1970)
SOCIAL NEWS:
Mr. and Mrs. Gene Hatfield and children, Marc and Mathilda, spent the weekend in Fayetteville and Eureka Springs.
Mrs. T.H. Allen has returned home to Franklin, La., after visiting her mother, Mrs. W.D. Cole.
Steven Gunter, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Gunter Jr., was removed to North Little Rock Memorial Hospital on Tuesday after suffering a broken arm. He fell from his pony while visiting his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Gunter Sr. of Vilonia.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Jumper of Conway were co-hosts for the second annual family reunion Saturday and Sunday in Eufaula, Okla. In addition to the Jumpers, attending from Conway were Mrs. W.E. Jumper, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Jumper Jr., and Mr. and Mrs. Jess F. Dempsey.
