Moriah Ann Henrie of Chicago, Ill., and Jeremy Allan Bruner of Conway, both residing in Chicago, were married Oct. 20 at First United Methodist Church in Conway. The bride is a daughter of Scott and Melody Henrie of Chicago, and a granddaughter of Charlotte Schiazza of Seminole, Fla., and June Pappas of Skokie, Ill. The groom is a son of Janice Malone of Conway and the late Allan Bruner, and a grandson of Venita Bruner of Cherokee Village and the late Rev. Jesse Bruner, and Lorene McConnell of Red Oak, Texas, and the late Lloyd McConnell.
The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has named Joe Allison and Terry Pillow as 2013 UCA Distinguished Alumnus. Allison grew up in Little Rock and graduated from UCA in 1979 with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. Pillow graduated from UCA in 1976 with a bachelor of business administration in marketing.
Bob and Catherin Blankenship have always invested in their community, whether it’s through their annual Thanksgiving dinner or working with young people. This year they are expanding their efforts to include the local 1997 Red Ribbon Celebration. The Blankenships are co-chairing the 12th annual event, which kicked off Oct. 23 with a Red Ribbon Rally at the Conway Public Schools Auditorium. Catherin is a teacher at Conway Christian School and Bob is a former Faulkner County Sheriff.
Connie Atkinson of Conway, national president of the Ladies Auxiliary to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, led the organization’s delegation to the Congressional Medal of Honor Patriot’s Award Dinner on Sept. 26 in Little Rock. First Lady Hillary Clinton and Miss America Tara Dawn Holland were on hand to honor the 103 of the 168 recipients at the event, which was held for the first time in Arkansas. The Congress Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award, is given to individuals who display heroic courage above and beyond the call of duty.
Historic Cadron Settlement on the Arkansas River west of Conway in Faulkner County will be developed as a recreation and historical site. The Conway Chamber of Commerce and the Faulkner County Historical Society have been working for years to develop the area, which dates back to the 1770s. An English explorer and traveler, Thomas Nuttall, sketched the settlement in 1819 and published the sketch in a book about his travels which included a trip up the Arkansas River. A French trading post was located at the site in the 1770s. Work will begin next summer, and the Corps of Engineers is hopeful that it will be ready for recreational use in the 1974 recreational season.
Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth C. Ketcheside returned last week from a three-week stay with their daughter, Mrs. Frank J. Barbarek III, Mr. Barbarek and children, Mike, Michelle and Julie.
