Moriah Ann Henrie of Chicago, Ill., and Jeremy Allan Bruner of Conway, both residing in Chicago, were married Oct. 20 at First United Methodist Church in Conway. The bride is a daughter of Scott and Melody Henrie of Chicago, and a granddaughter of Charlotte Schiazza of Seminole, Fla., and June Pappas of Skokie, Ill. The groom is a son of Janice Malone of Conway and the late Allan Bruner, and a grandson of Venita Bruner of Cherokee Village and the late Rev. Jesse Bruner, and Lorene McConnell of Red Oak, Texas, and the late Lloyd McConnell.

The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees has named Joe Allison and Terry Pillow as 2013 UCA Distinguished Alumnus. Allison grew up in Little Rock and graduated from UCA in 1979 with a bachelor of science degree in chemistry. Pillow graduated from UCA in 1976 with a bachelor of business administration in marketing.

