(2011)
Bradford Gibson and Cynthia McDermott were pictured working on a planter at Van Ronkle and Front streets for Volunteer Conway’s community-wide cleanup event. During the event, volunteers focused on beautification near downtown Conway, Conway schools, and area parks.
Raymond Bright, the later former University of Central Arkansas coach, will be among the 11 inductees and one team that will be the latest honorees to the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in February. UCA basketball coach Corliss Williamson will also be part of the ceremonies, as the 1994 NCAA champion Razorback basketball team will be inducted into the Hall for special achievement. Bright excelled as a football coach and track coach at Conway High School and UCA. He also played on UCA’s 1947 championship football team.
(1996)
The 12 schools in the Conway School District have announced the recipients of the 1996 teacher of the year awards. They are Janice Attebery, Judy Austin, Judy Carter, Cindy Kordsmeier, Karen Matthews, Bruce McSpadden, Kimberly Moore, Pam Palmer, Stephany Renfro, Betty Sneed, Diane Strain and Cindy Thacker. Teachers are selected for the award based on their skill and education, their inspiration to students, and their role in the community and school.
Sharron Jiskra of Conway scored a hole-in-one on hole No. 16, 104 yards at Conway Country Club, using an 8-iron. She was playing with Candace Barker and Pat Cox.
Greenbrier’s Darrell Woods clinched the title of the pure stock class as the racing season concludes at the I-30 Speedway near Benton. Children who are age 12 and under will be admitted, with an adult, free to the final day of the season if they wear a Halloween costume.
(1971)
Mrs. Royce Harrell has returned to Mayflower after a 20-day visit with her daughter, Mrs. Thomas Webb, Sp. 5 Webb, and their sons, Russ and Ron, in Germany. Mrs. Webb is the former Susan Harrell.
Seaman Richard Sharrock, son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis E. Sharrock, left Friday for San Diego, Calif., to begin two years’ active duty in the Navy.
Mr. and Mrs. Pat Lea and children, Laura and Melissa, of Missouri, and Mr. and Mrs. David Crouse of Magnolia were weekend guests of Mrs. Lea and Mrs. Crouse’s parents, Dr. and Mrs. B.A. Lewis. They all attended the Arkansas-Texas football game in Little Rock.
Fall semester editors of the Echo, the student newspaper at the State College of Arkansas, are Andy Dean, Loyd Ryan and Randy Boone. Dean and Ryan are seniors from Conway, and Boone is a junior from Dierks. All three are journalism majors. Their appointments were announced by Dr. H.B. Hardy Jr., chairman of the SCA Publications Committee.
