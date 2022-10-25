(2012)

The Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County recently announced it has received technology grants totaling more than $9,200 from HP. HP’s donation included 12 HP Pro All-in-One PCs to be used in the Club technology lab to help develop basic computer skills as well as participate in Club Tech programs. Through the Club Tech suite of programs, kids learn how to use basic business software, be safe online and learn advanced hardware and networking skills.

