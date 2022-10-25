The Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County recently announced it has received technology grants totaling more than $9,200 from HP. HP’s donation included 12 HP Pro All-in-One PCs to be used in the Club technology lab to help develop basic computer skills as well as participate in Club Tech programs. Through the Club Tech suite of programs, kids learn how to use basic business software, be safe online and learn advanced hardware and networking skills.
Four Faulkner County 4-H members, their coach and 4-H county extension agent, were among the competitors in the 91st annual National 4-H Dairy Judging Contest, part of the World Dairy Expo. All four team members – Travis Clark, Jansen Riddle, Christina Monday and Taylor McNeel – are involved in individual 4-H Livestock projects. They traveled with coach Gina Riddle and Leigh Helms, extension agent.
Girl Scouts from Ouachita Girl Scout Council participated in the Congressional Medal of Honor Society’s National Patriot Award Dinner held Sept. 26 in Little Rock. Girl Scouts, along with members of the Catholic High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps, accompanied each Congressional Medal of Honor recipient as they were formally introduced. The participating Girl Scouts from Faulkner County included Tiffany Gilliland, Candace Gibson, Kristi Morgan, Alyssa McKay and Megan Fritts.
Jeremy Owen of Dann Wood’s Conway Taekwondo Academy was pictured preaching Loree Griffin, a student at the University of Central Arkansas, a way to subdue an attacker during a self-defense class. The students were taught how to get out of threatening situations and was held as part of Violence Prevention week with activities focusing on stopping violence.
Dr. and Mrs. D.A. Poindexter, Andrew, Joseph and Ruth, returned from an 11-day trip to San Francisco, where Dr. Poindexter attended the annual meeting of the American College of Surgeons. They made the trip by train from New Orleans, via Los Angeles, and returned by plane.
Lt. Bob Lyford, son of Mr. and Mrs. George T. Lyford, and Lt. James H. Montgomery, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard Montgomery, spent last weekend at their homes here. Lt. Lyford and Lt. Montgomery are both stationed at Fort Benning, Ga.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Henry and Mr. and Mrs. Gene Wilbourn spent last weekend in Dallas. They attended the Dallas-Pittsburgh professional football game. The Henrys also attended the wedding of Miss Susan May and John Little.
