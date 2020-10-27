(2010)
Conway native Kris Allen returns home this week to perform a benefit concert for Blackbird Academy of Arts Inc. He will perform a small, acoustic set and meet with VIP party attendees. All proceeds from the concert and VIP Sponsor Party will help Blackbird offer arts education programs in the Conway area.
Two University of Central Arkansas athletes received Southland Conference honors for the week. Jestin Love, a safety for the UCA football team, was named the conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. Jessica Hays, a junior outside hitter on the UCA volleyball team, was named the conference’s Offensive Player of the Week.
Three volunteer fire departments received $1,000 grants from the Arkansas Forestry Commission through the Volunteer Fire Assistance Program. The departments included Highway 286 East, Pine Village, and Wooster. The program provides funding for rural fire departments for training and equipping firefighters.
(1995)
The Guy-Perkins chapter of Future Homemakers of America won the reserve grand champion award for the Junior Division of the educational exhibits at the Faulkner County Fair. The booth was part of a child development class project and carried out through the FHA/HERO activity. The exhibit was titled, “If You Smoke Dope … Smoke This (an education) Goodbye.”
Jamie Easton’s first-grade class at Vilonia Elementary School was recently introduced to the Kinderphone, a practice phone system that helps children learn when and how to call 911. The Vilonia High School’s Future Homemakers of America and the Faulkner County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee sponsored the activity.
The Conway Morning Rotary Club and Altrusa International of Conway have teamed up for a “S’more Roast” on Sunday at Laurel Park. It’s all in the name of promoting international understanding, said Jack Frost, a club member. The event is for international students and members of Conway’s international community, but everyone is invited.
(1970)
Dr. Arthur A. Johnson, professor of biology at Hendrix College, has been elected a fellow in the American Association for the Advancement of the Sciences, a professional scientific organization.
Cotton in Faulkner County is in fair condition, but quality is being decreased by wet weather. Boll rot continues to be a problem due to the moisture and open bolls are reported in only 80 percent of the crop.
The 1970 edition of the State College of Arkansas yearbook, the Scroll, has won a first-class rating from the Associated Collegiate Press of the University of Minnesota. The Scroll won honorable mention in general excellence, third place in editorial content, and honorable mention in photography, typography and layout, and editorial planning.
