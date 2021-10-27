(2011)
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Zemp of Conway will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Nov. 5. Hosting the celebration will be their son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Janet Zemp of Conway. Leonard served in the Army in the Philippines, Okinawa and Korea. The Zemps were married in Quitman by Juanita’s uncle, the Rev. Will Tacket. They lived in Oklahoma while he was employed by Conoco Oil Co., until his retirement in 1983. Mrs. Zemp also worked for Conoco before becoming a self-employed beautician and retired in 1982. They have two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Jeana Halter was recently chosen to represent Conway in the next Mrs. Arkansas America Pageant in Hot Springs in November. Jeana is the wife of David Halter and has three children, Brent and Tera Clark and Haylee Halter. As 2012 Mrs. Conway, Jeana will promote not only the role of the married woman today, but her platform “MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving.”
(1996)
Danny Lawrence, a member of the Vilonia School District’s Board of Education, has been re-elected Region 8 director of the Arkansas State School Board Association. He has held the position since 1993, has been on the Vilonia school board for nine years, and has been board president for eight years.
The staff of Studio West recently attended the Fall Hair Festival in Paducah, Ky. The seminar featured international artists presenting new techniques in hair design.
Larry Thompson of Conway was pictured “passing down the flame” as he demonstrated the fine art of fire starting using flint and steel. He was demonstrating the skill to his granddaughter Alyssa Burgess and her father, Tim Burgess. The demonstration took place at the annual Fall Festival Rendezvous at Pinnacle Mountain State Park. Thompson was one of many mountain men who camped at the Mountain Man Encampment.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Gatewood of Warren visited in Conway. The Gatewoods are former residents of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Garrett and Mr. and Mrs. Carla Gene Garrett and daughters, Debbie and Karen, have returned from New Orleans, La., where they visited Mr. and Mrs. Sammy McCaskle and children.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Rylander returned home after a week’s vacation in Houston and Fort Worth, Texas. They accompanied Mrs. P.S. Reid, Mrs. Rylander’s sister, to her home in Houston, where they were guests for a few days. They visited Mr. and Mrs. O.S. Werland in Fort Worth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.