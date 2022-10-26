Conway’s Lady Cats did not lose a set in driving to the championship of the Lady Cat Invitational. In the process, Conway (21-4) avenged some earlier defeats by defeating Valley View in the title game, 25-14, 25-19. In Gold Bracket play, the Lady Cats defeated Fort Smith Southside for the second time in a week, 25-22, 25-18, and Greene County Tech, 25-11, 25-7. Noted for their play were Bailey McKee, Sara Nethercutt, Rachel Skinner, Abby Mann, McCall Wilkins, Matisse Monty, Courtney Campbell, Molly Shipp, Javan Massey, Sara Stovall, Madison McNew, and Alexa Hreha.

Jo Krallman of Benton was the guest speaker during the annual meeting of the Northwest District of the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs. She discussed “New Designs in Flower Arranging” during the event at First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Krallman is a noted designer and a nationally accredited instructor for flower show schools. Town and Country Garden Club and Conway Garden Club served as host clubs for the meeting, which had the theme of “Gardening Makes My Heart Sing.”

