Conway’s Lady Cats did not lose a set in driving to the championship of the Lady Cat Invitational. In the process, Conway (21-4) avenged some earlier defeats by defeating Valley View in the title game, 25-14, 25-19. In Gold Bracket play, the Lady Cats defeated Fort Smith Southside for the second time in a week, 25-22, 25-18, and Greene County Tech, 25-11, 25-7. Noted for their play were Bailey McKee, Sara Nethercutt, Rachel Skinner, Abby Mann, McCall Wilkins, Matisse Monty, Courtney Campbell, Molly Shipp, Javan Massey, Sara Stovall, Madison McNew, and Alexa Hreha.
Jo Krallman of Benton was the guest speaker during the annual meeting of the Northwest District of the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs. She discussed “New Designs in Flower Arranging” during the event at First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Krallman is a noted designer and a nationally accredited instructor for flower show schools. Town and Country Garden Club and Conway Garden Club served as host clubs for the meeting, which had the theme of “Gardening Makes My Heart Sing.”
Marie McKissack, a senior at Vilonia High School, has been elected 1997-98 president of the school’s chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America. A daughter of Steve and Heber McKissack, she has also served as the chapter’s junior vice president. Other officers are Pam Matthews, senior vice president; Alesha Hauser, junior vice president; Morgan David, sophomore vice president; Courtney Wallis, secretary; Amanda Ingram, treasurer; Brandon Rodgers, reporter; Sarah Wells, historian; Josh Jones, parliamentarian; and Marsha Johnston-Stone, student council representative.
Mrs. Hylda Luna of Richland, Wash., spent the weekend with her brother, Joe McGee, and Mrs. McGee. Mrs. Luna, widow of Elmer Luna, formerly lived in Conway but has not been here in several years. She also spent two weeks in Memphis, Tenn., visiting her sister-in-law, Miss Helen Luna. She returned home by way of Phoenix, Ariz., where she visited her son, John Luna.
Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Baldridge and Mrs. Olive Ferguson went to Shreveport, La., to attend the wedding of their granddaughter, Miss Jane Baldridge, and Alan Stewart. Also going to the wedding in Shreveport are Mr. and Mrs. Hubert L. Ferguson, Miss Francie Ferguson, and Bill Ferguson.
