(2010)
Central Baptist College’s Tower Times student newspaper and Carillon yearbook won seven awards at the recent Baptist Press Excellence in Journalism Conference in Nashville, Tenn. CBC competed with 12 other Christian colleges from around the nation. Among the winners were Kristina Warford, Michael Priest, Amber Martin, Susan Pickard, and Morgan Middleton.
The Faulkner County Master Gardeners’ Water Conservation Demonstration and Butterfly Garden is one of six projects selected to receive a Greening of Arkansas grant from the Arkansas Flower and Garden show. The garden is nearing completion, and the $1,400 grant will provide plants and landscape materials for the garden on Amity Road.
(1995)
Cadron Ridge Baptist Church sponsored a Couple’s Olympics on Sunday at Laurel Park for married couples of the church. The event featured the Jericho Three-Legged Race, the Seven Plagues of Egypt Tire Run, Serve the Lord with Gladness Volleyball Serve, To the Top of Mount Sinai Football Kick, Samson’s Pillar Knock Down Golf, and the Adam and Eve Egg Toss.
The congregation of Advent Lutheran Church planned to dedicate its new $300,000 sanctuary on Saturday. John Fulwider, chairman of the church building committee, will turn the key in the lock to admit church dignitaries, including statewide church officials and city officials. The new sanctuary will accommodate 125 people for its services.
(1970)
Mrs. Layne Cullums of Bee Branch has returned from Milwaukee, where she attended the 33rd triennial assembly of General Grand Chapter, Order of Eastern Star. She is associate grand conductress of the Arkansas Grand Chapter and a member of Damascus Chapter 515. Also attending the assembly were Mr. and Mrs. B. T. Wallace of Arkadelphia, formerly of Conway.
Five Conway girls participated in a national baton twirling clinic in Memphis. They were Annette Fulmer, Terri Howard, Mellissa Montgomery, Sheri Rea, and Sherill Tester. The girls are all students of Judy Terry, a feature twirler at State College of Arkansas. With the exception of Annette, who is a student at Ellen Smith Elementary School, the girls attend Conway Junior High School.
The cast for the Hendrix College production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” has been announced. The cast includes Roger Armstrong, Robert Armstrong, Robert Atkinson, Barbara Baker, Becky Bransford, Scott Cook, Lindy Cotner, Guy Couch, Rod Davidson, Gregory Ferguson, Jeremy Gardner, Diane Grigsby, Elisabeth Harris, Demaria Keith, Steve Kuehn, Larry Lowman, Kathy McCully, Jim E. Murphy, Ned Penny, Morgan Rainwater, Fred Strobeck, Sheri Thompson and Pam Williams.
