(2011)
The Conway Fire Department’s firefighters and Honor Guard received in reverent fashion a 500-pound piece of steel harvested from the rubble of the World Trade Center. The piece is a rust-covered steel beam under five feet in length that will be incorporated into a memorial that will be unveiled next year when the department celebrates its 100th year anniversary. The artifact was received through the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
The Greenbrier Junior High Panthers defeated Russellville West on Thursday, 41-6. Karson Matthews scored the first touchdown on a 25-yard pass from Will Drewry. Others noted for their performance were Connor Thompson, Ethan Edwards, Ryan Lemke, Sam Colbert, Tyler Roe, Josh Walker, Tanner Stewart, Tristan Cochran, Jordan Pearson and Brock Daniels.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. James A. Watkins of Conway observed their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 5 with family and friends. They were married Oct. 5, 1946, in Ralls, Texas. Mr. Watkins was born in Princeton, Inc., a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Virl A. Watkins of Princeton. He is a retired Air Force officer and director of admissions and registrar at Northeast Oklahoma State University. Mrs. Watkins was born in Ralls, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. A.B. Exum of Ralls. She is retired. They have four children and five grandchildren.
Three Arkansas girls recently won awards in their divisions at the 12th Oktoberfest Invitational skating event at Memphis. Allison Gray, 7, a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Davron Gray, won awards in footwork, character spotlight, freestyle and precision team. Lauren Kowbel, 8, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Greg Kowbel, won awards in footwork, character spotlight, couples spotlight and precision team. Bridgett Mathis, 7, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Waylon Mathis, won awards in freestyle, dramatic spotlight, and Alpha stroking.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Wilson of Greenbrier were guests of their daughter, Mrs. David Mahan, and Mr. Mahan in Festus, Mo., last week. They also visited Mr. and Mrs. Pat Glenn in Dupo, Ill.
Pvt. Clarence W. Sublett, son of Mr. and Mrs. Loyd S. Sublett, has graduated from recruit training at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot at San Diego, Calif.
Mrs. Eva McGuire is the Conway Business & Professional Club’s Woman of the Year for 1972. The B&PW club is observing national Business Women’s Week. Mrs. McGuire, the wife of J.E. McGuire, is a retired teacher. She has been active in the club for several years and is a past president. A graduate of Hendrix College, Mrs. McGuire is a member of First United Methodist Church. She taught at Greenbrier for a number of years.
Mrs. Lucille Adams attended a hairdressers beauty show in Memphis, Tenn., last weekend. She was accompanied by her son, Doyle Adams of Little Rock.
