The following girls were chosen to represent Conway High School on the 2012 Homecoming court. Sophomores Amanda Coburn, Emma Freeman, Alexa Hreha, Jacklyn Quinit, and Emily Wish. Juniors Tatyanna Chambers, Jessica Ferguson Kelee King, Brooke Mobbs, and Gabby Roark. Seniors Katie Hicks, Abby Mann, Alli Mathis, Ansley Mathis, Hannah Norton, Macy Stone, and Gaby Zambrano.
Sophomore Malin Senneryd earned medalist honors in leading the University of Central Arkansas women’s golf team to the title at the Arkansas State University Lady Red Wolf Classic. Senneryd, from Linkoping, Sweden, shot a 3-under 213 (72-69-72) to carry UCA to an easy 16-stroke victory. Senior Julia Roth finished a close second shooting 72-69-73 for a 2-under 214. UCA placed four players in the Top 10.
Community Service Inc. in association with the Conway Adult Education Center and the University of Central Arkansas sociology department, has opened a day services program at 251 Highway 64 in eastern Conway. Day services is an educational and therapeutic program to youth who have been ordered to receive treatment by the juvenile court system. The program is designed to enhance the behavior, academic performance and interpersonal skills of youth in a structured setting.
Conway park employee Tony Herring and Glen Berry piece together one of the old swing sets at Laurel Park. The swing sets will be used along with new playground equipment that was erected with financial help from Kimberly-Clark. Hundreds of volunteers constructed the playground in one day. The volunteers were from various high schools, colleges, businesses and city services to construct the playground equipment.
Mr. and Mrs. Howard Womble Jr. and sons of Little Rock visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Howard Womble.
Mr. and Mrs. Jacky Brown and children, Lee Brian and Stacy, of Lafayette, La., spent the weekend with their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Doyle Brannan of Greenbrier, and Mrs. Bessie Brown of Conway.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Ward of the Pickles Gap community have been Mr. and Mrs. Mike Ward of Charleston, S.C.
Lt. James Beech of Little Rock, public information officer for the Arkansas State Police, was a visitor here lately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.