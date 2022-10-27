The following girls were chosen to represent Conway High School on the 2012 Homecoming court. Sophomores Amanda Coburn, Emma Freeman, Alexa Hreha, Jacklyn Quinit, and Emily Wish. Juniors Tatyanna Chambers, Jessica Ferguson Kelee King, Brooke Mobbs, and Gabby Roark. Seniors Katie Hicks, Abby Mann, Alli Mathis, Ansley Mathis, Hannah Norton, Macy Stone, and Gaby Zambrano.

Sophomore Malin Senneryd earned medalist honors in leading the University of Central Arkansas women’s golf team to the title at the Arkansas State University Lady Red Wolf Classic. Senneryd, from Linkoping, Sweden, shot a 3-under 213 (72-69-72) to carry UCA to an easy 16-stroke victory. Senior Julia Roth finished a close second shooting 72-69-73 for a 2-under 214. UCA placed four players in the Top 10.

