(2010)
Faulkner County Courthouse employees received training for a new computer program that will make district and circuit court case information available to the public online. As a pilot county for the program, Faulkner County received the software for free from the state’s Administrative Office of the Courts.
The First United Methodist Church invited the public to a free “High Tea” and evening choral worship presentation on Nov. 7. Tea and light snacks were to be served, and the choral worship service was based on “Christ Our King.” The event is free and open to the public.
The Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County hosted Harvest Fest on Thursday. Students colored masks, painted pumpkins, and played games during the event. Students from the University of Central Arkansas, Hendrix College, and Central Baptist College helped at the event.
(1995)
The fifth annual “Chips-n-Chili” event was held Saturday in Conway. Chili teams paid to enter the event and charge for customers to purchase the chili. Proceeds were divided between the American Cancer Society and the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s Main Street Conway Committee. Another part of the event was “Cow Pattie Bingo,” where participants purchased squares in hopes of receiving a deposit from a well-fed cow and winning a trip to Dallas.
Fred Tate, an agent at Shelter Insurance Co. in Conway, has been named to that company’s President’s Agents’ Communications Committee. The committee includes the top agent from each of Shelter’s 13 operating states, along with winners of several key company sales awards.
Toby Hart of Conway recently won the Arkansas Cowboys Association All-Around Cowgirl for 1995. She competed in three events at the ACA finals rodeo in Benton, placing in goat tying, breakaway calf roping, and senior barrel racing to accumulate enough points for the title.
(1970)
Between 300 and 500 albums and a few single records were stolen from radio station KVEE-FM’s transmitting station on Wasson Road last night. Entry was through a west-side window. The albums were used before the station went “all-country and western” some time ago. The albums were estimated to be worth $1 apiece.
Mr. and Mrs. John E. Motley returned Monday after visiting their daughter, Mrs. Billy F. Miller, Maj. Miller and children, Melissa, Melanie and Patrick John, in Fort Leavenworth, Kan. The Motleys also took a foliage tour through Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas.
Terri Bader, Lisa Baldus, Teresa Baldus, and Gary Williams were among the students decorating Mrs. E.G. Standefer’s room at Ida Burns Elementary School for Fun Night. The room was being turned into a “country store.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.