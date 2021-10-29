(2011)
H.R. and Carolyn J. Hartsfield of Damascus will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Nov. 2. They were married Nov. 2, 1961. Mrs. Hartsfield is the former Carolyn Jean Williams and is a retired elementary and reading teacher. Mr. Hartsfield is a retired school and vocational educational teacher. They are parents of Harold Robert Hartsfield, Sandra Kay Erwin, Gabrielle Anderson, and David Kinard, and have an adopted daughter and granddaughter, Rachel Walgamott. They also have another granddaughter and two great-grandchildren.
Two Faulkner County players reached the semifinals and quarterfinals of the state Overall tennis tournament before being eliminated. Ali Rowden of Greenbrier lost in the semifinals of girls singles to Lindsey Liles of Little Rock Central, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3. Drew Dodge of Conway Christian lost in the quarterfinals to Austin Crawford of Little Rock Central, 6-0, 6-2.
(1996)
Jerome “Romie” and Albertine Moix of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a family reception. They were married Oct. 28, 1946, at St. Joseph Catholic Church by the Rev. Anthony Lachowsky, uncle of the bride. Mr. Moix was born Feb. 3, 1920, a son of Alex and Amelia Moix. Mrs. Moix was born Aug. 2, 1921, a daughter of Theodore and Hedwig Bruich. Mr. Moix is retired, the former owner of Massey Hardware. Mrs. Moix is a hardware. They are parents of Raymond Moix, Kenneth Moix, Marilyn Walter, and Rosemary Kraft. They have 10 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
Polly Bakker of Conway, supervisor of gifted and talented education at Arch Ford Education Cooperative in Plumerville, recently attended the first international creativity conference in Washington. The title of the conference was “Nurturing Creativity and Problem Solving in Education.” Mrs. Bakker is assistant state director for Arkansas Odyssey of the Mind.
(1971)
Recent guests of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford were Mr. and Mrs. M.M. Alexander of Tulsa, Okla.
Mrs. Francine Cook and children, Billy and Melissa Wallace, have moved to Conway from North Little Rock and are residing at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charles E. Huss.
Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Wilson of Seattle, Wash., were guests of her uncle, the Rev. T.W. Hayes, and Mrs. Hayes. The Wilsons are on an extended trip.
Mrs. George Schrekenhofer returned home after a 12-day visit in Washington, D.C., with her daughter, Mrs. C.P. Dail Jr., Mr. Dail and sons, Mark and Mike. Mrs. Schrekenhofer made the trip by plane.
Miss Gwen Gill of Lake Conway returned from a visit in Spiro, Okla.
