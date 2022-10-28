Students at St. Joseph School have been busy recently with several different events. Sarah Downey, a sophomore at the school, was pictured giving preschooler Dylan Degny a mule ride as part of the annual Fall Festival by the Knights of Columbus. The event raised money for seminarians within the Diocese. A petting zoo for children was one of the attractions. Kyle Harman, a sixth grader, was pictured painting with acrylic paints at Conway’s Branch Out Paint Bar and Boutique. The lesson was funded by the Art Rajin’ Cajun Board that raises money for the visual and dramatic arts at the school through a biannual fund-raising event. Chris Harwood, a junior at St. Joseph School, was pictured rolling dough to make cinnamon rolls to sell in a fund-raising project. The school’s branch of Family Career Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) raised money to support the needs of their club and to help fund a trip to Branson, Mo.
David Weatherly, 15, and Derek Henderson, 14, were pictured arranging pumpkins being sold at a lot beside Harvest Foods on Morningside Drive. The pumpkins, ranging from $2 to $10, are being sold by the youth of First United Methodist Church to help fund the church’s Ozark Mission Project. Sales of the pumpkins will help provide a portion of those funds. David is a son of Allen and Peggy Weatherly, and Derek is a son of Mary and Harold Henderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.