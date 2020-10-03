(2010)
Members of the Conway Fire Department Bomb Squad and Conway Police Department responded to a call regarding a suspicious package at Walmart on Skyline Drive. It was determined that the contents of an abandoned bag were safe. The owner of the bag came forward a short time later to claim it.
Sixteen Faulkner County students have been chosen as semifinalists in the National Achievement Scholarship Program’s scholarship contest. The students are Devika Mehta, Meleah Bowles, Samuel Codemo, Nicholas Frederickson, Kacey Hight, Zachary Lachowsky, John Meehan, Luke Oxner, Lindsey Rasmussen, Jevin Tang, Taylor West, Seth Gilleran, Tyler Sullivan, Claire Summers, Andrew Gillespie, and Kathryn E. Thomas.
(1995)
Damascus Fun Fest was planned for Saturday at the city’s Community Building. Games for all ages will be provided, including bingo, a dunking booth, a dart throw and a duck pond. Proceeds will go the Damascus jaws of life fund. The event is sponsored by the Damascus Ladies Auxiliary.
The University of Central Arkansas women’s cross country team finished third last weekend at the Delta State Invitational in Cleveland, Miss. Mona Mehl of the Sugar Bears finished second overall in 19:14 over the 5K course. Other UCA finishers included Michelle Moffitt, Myra Mead, Karisa Liwger, Jeannie Smith, Shelly Cole and Tiffany Styles.
(1970)
Mrs. Warren E. Oliver was elected president of the Junior Civic League at a meeting Wednesday at the home of Mrs. N.E. Goode. Mrs. Oliver succeeds Mrs. Ferris Baker, who is now serving as second vice president. Other officers include Mrs. John Reese, Mrs. Burvin C. Alread, and Mrs. Ernest Allen.
The Conway Fire Department responded to eight general alarms in September. Chief Wilson Drews said this compared with 18 in the same month in 1969 and 16 in September 1968. The alarms last month included two to automobiles, and one each to a wood pile, power pole, trash pile, business, factory and residence.
The Coke machine at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church on Third Street was burglarized Thursday night. Charles N. Anderson, custodian, told police that $5 or $6 in charge was taken. The machine was pried open.
