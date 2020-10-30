(2010)
Boy Scout Troop 71 recently held its summer Court of Honor. Troop 71 holds weekly meetings, monthly campouts and various service projects throughout the year. Courts of Honor are held quarterly as a way to showcase the activities and achievements of the scouts as they advance through the Boy Scout ranks. Troop 71 is chartered with First United Methodist Church.
Paul Coffman of Downey Publishing Company presented a check for $1,000 to art teacher Greg Hogan at the Vilonia Junior High School as part of the telephone directory’s annual art contest. Rebecca Brandon was winner of the art contest for her painting of the Faulkner County Museum. Bailey Allen was runner-up for her painting of a bird on a branch. This is the third year the junior high has participated in the contest and the second year for wins.
(1995)
A charter meeting of the Faulkner County Democratic Women is scheduled for Monday. Beverly McIntosh of Little Rock, state president of the Arkansas Federation of Democratic Women, will assist the club in writing a constitution, electing officers, and obtaining a charter.
Students attending the Conway Area Career Center could leave school with two degrees – one from their high school and one from the Nabholz University Apprentice Program. An agreement between the center and Nabholz Construction Corp. was announced recently. It allows students who complete Construction I and II classes at the center to enroll in the Nabholz classes and receive one year of credit toward a four-year apprenticeship.
Mildred Trawick Casto of Damascus held a family dinner party on Oct. 22 at her home. A potluck meal was served and entertainment was provided by the Old School Band, of which Mrs. Casto’s nephew, Danny Trawick, was a member. Also performing at the event was Mrs. Casto’s cousin, Steve Trawick of Clinton.
(1970)
Phi Delta Chapter of Delta Beta Sigma has pledged 18 Conway girls. The sorority is for girls of high school age. The pledges were Nancy Barham, Kathy Brown, Teresa Cardin, Sheryl Coffman, Jan Diehl, Betty Farris, Elizabeth Farris, Melinda Graves, Debbie Lee, Robin Lewis, Kathy Martin, Marta Miller, Mary Jo Moseley, Sandy Moseley, Laura Olsen, Cindy Purtle, Debbie Russ, and Jan Stevenson.
Hendrix College conferred honorary doctor of divinity degrees on the Rev. Clint Burleson, pastor of First United Methodist Church in West Memphis, and the Rev. Edwin B. Dodson, pastor of First United Methodist Church of Camden. The Hendrix College band, directed by Dr. Ashley Coffman, played the processional. Dr. Roy B. Shilling Jr., president of Hendrix, conferred the degrees assisted by Dr. Francis Christie, dean of the college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.