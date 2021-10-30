10 Years Ago
(2011)
Forty years passed between a soldier’s last view of Vietnam and the pinning of a deserved Bronze Star. Former Air Force Sgt. Lester Floyd, 63, received more than 12 military commendations in a ceremony officiated by U.S. Sen. Mark Pryor at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2259. Among the veteran’s awards were the Presidential Unit Citation, Air Force Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Silver Service Star, and three Bronze Service Stars, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Honor Medals.
The Central Baptist College soccer teams picked up senior day wins over York College to qualify for the MCAC Conference tournament in their first year as an NAIA member. The CBC men defeated York 4-3 and captured the fourth seed heading into tournament action. On the women’s side, CBC recorded a 1-0 win after Abby Mallett of Greenbrier scored a first-half goal.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
Two third-grade students at Greenbrier Elementary School were named winners in the recent Vietnam Veterans Memorial Moving Wall art poster contest sponsored by the West Side 4-H Club at Heber Springs. Mary Beth Shaw, a daughter of Mark and Nancy Shaw, won first place in the kindergarten through third-grade division. She received $25 and a blue ribbon. Ashton Snowden, a daughter of Tim and Alicia Snowden, won third place in the same division.
Fern Corbitt of Conway tried her hand at entering baked foods competitions recently at the Arkansas State Fair. Mrs. Corbitt won third place and $50 in the Pillsbury Refrigerated Pie Crust Championship for her apple pie entry. She won an honorable mention for her entry in the Best SPAM Recipe Contest.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Minor Nichols returned from Corpus Christi, Texas, where they visited their son, Donald Nichols, Mrs. Nichols and children. En route home they stopped in St. Joe, Texas, to visit Mrs. Nichols’ aunt, Mrs. Lena Sims, formerly of Conway.
John L. Pichard of Deer Creek, Okla., arrived Monday to visit his sister, Mrs. M.J. Neaves, and Mr. Neaves. Also visiting the Neaveses were Mr. and Mrs. Ray Carpenter of Yukon, Okla. A guest last week was his cousin, Roy L. Neaves of Bartlesville, Okla.
Sometime in the next few weeks, Hendrix College will confer honorary degrees upon two outstanding Arkansas businessman. Both men will receive doctor of laws degrees. They are S.T. Smith Sr. of Conway and Henry T. Trotter Sr. of Pine Bluff. Smith, a retired Ford automobile dealer, is a native of Conway and son of the late S.G. and Ellen Smith. He is married to the former Catherine Hayes, and they have three sons, S.T. Smith Jr., Galley Smith and Dr. Tommy Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.