(2010)
The kickoff of Step Up to the Platew was held recently. The campaign helps collect food for Bethlehem House, Conway’s only homeless shelter and the city’s only nightly soup kitchen. Funds are also being raised for the Stop Hunger Endowment for Faulkner County. Plans are to surpass last year’s accomplished goal of 10,000 cans of food and $10,000.
Katie Bailey Harris, Conway’s own Miss Arkansas 2007, was the guest speaker at the recent Beta Sigma Phi Preferential Tea. Mrs. Harris shared with the group her experiences as Miss Arkansas and as a semi-finalist in the Miss America pageant. She said she continues to speak to youth groups in schools and churches about the importance of persistence, determination and goal setting.
(1995)
The fifth annual “Hunt of the Scavengers” was held Saturday at the park south of City Hall. The event is sponsored by Main Street Conway, a committee of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Fraternal Order of Police. The hunt leads children through downtown businesses by a list of word clues in search of candy treats and a chance at the grand prize: a 13-inch color television with a built-in VCR.
The University of Central Arkansas volleyball team tuned up for tonight’s conference match with a sweep of Hendrix College on Monday night. The Sugar Bears beat the Lady Warriors 15-3, 15-8, 15-2 at UCA’s Old Gym. UCA will host Arkansas Tech this evening in their final home match of the season.
Walt White, sales manager for John Walters Chevrolet, presented the keys to a 1995 Chevrolet Cavalier to Conway High School students Cidney Green, Eddie Wells and Dennis Cullifer. The car was donated recently to the school by Chevrolet Motor Division for training purposes. The car will not be driven but will be taken apart and rebuilt by automotive classes.
(1970)
Pete Brown, a talent scout for the Cincinnati Bengals of the National Football League, recently spent a few days with his brother, Robin Brown, Mrs. Brown and children. The Brown brothers’ father, Paul Brown, is coach of the Bengals.
The Blue Key scholastic fraternity at Hendrix College plans to offer free rides to the polls for voters of Conway in Tuesday’s election. This is the students’ way of showing their interest in the election, a spokesman said.
The Conway High School junior class is sponsoring a rodeo this weekend at the YBMA Fairgrounds. Events will include bull riding, calf roping, barrel racing and a greased pig contest. Proceeds from the rodeo and a concession stand will go to the class activity fund.
