Greenbrier High School’s Future Business Leaders of America took 87 members to the Fall Leadership Conference on Sept. 25 at Arkansas Tech University. The district consists of 61 schools in Central Arkansas. Kenneth Meazell and Sarah Thompson, both members of the Greenbrier chapter, won first place in the Battle of the Chapters. In the Battle event, two members from each school district may participate as a team to answer questions about FBLA trivia, history and parliamentary procedure.
Conway police collected 126 pounds of unwanted and no longer needed prescription medication during National Drug Take Back Day. The event is sponsored by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.
Tom Hartsfield has completed 25 years of employment at the Conway Human Development Center. He began working in laundry services in 1972. He and his wife, Betty, have four children and nine grandchildren.
J.D. Gingerich of Conway was the guest speaker recently at both the Conway Rotary and Conway Morning Rotary clubs. Gingerich is the governor for Rotary District 6170, which includes 33 clubs in cities throughout central and southern Arkansas. He is the first Rotary district governor from Conway since 1991 and only the sixth from Conway in more than 75 years. He is a member and past president of the Conway Morning Rotary.
Faulkner County apparently will not have any voting machines for the Nov. 7 general election. That became obvious from the attitude last week of the county’s Board of Election Commissioners after a meeting with a representative of American United Products Corp., which distributes voting machines in use in eight Arkansas counties and the city of Crossett. After a two-hour meeting, the commission members agreed it is now too late to obtain machines in time to properly educate the public in the use of them before the general election this year. Faulkner citizens voted in 1968 to have voting machines, and the law requires that at least one machine be installed in every precinct where more than 300 votes were cast in the 1968 general election. That would mean at least 13 machines in this county. After the 1968 vote, nothing was done to acquire voting machines, and a group of citizens formed an organization to keep pressure on the commission until it acted.
Mrs. W.H. Crafton, Mrs. Clarence Dawson, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr. and Mrs. Edwin Fowlkes were in Little Rock to attend a meeting of the Arkansas Nationally Accredited Flower Show Judges.
Mr. and Mrs. Coy Gentry have returned to their home in Conway after spending three weeks in Lake Charles, La., with her sister, Mrs. Leslie Browning, who is recovering from major surgery.
