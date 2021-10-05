(2011)
Without fanfare, ribbon cutting or other flourishes, the city opened an improved and redirected College Avenue, from Locust to Harkrider. By the end of the week, vehicles were moving swiftly on the new street. To get College Avenue traffic out of the St. Joseph School campus and align and intersect Harkrider, College was jogged over to the Elm Street right-of-way.
Youngsters hopped, hollered, roped, ran on a hay mountain, dug in a corn pile, rubbed on a scrub board and interacted with living history demonstrators at a “real” working ranch in Vilonia. The event was a preview only for the children in the Vilonia School District in preparation for the weekend’s Fall Y’all Country Fair at the Bar W Ranch on Stanley Road in Vilonia.
(1996)
Led by the trio of Erin Hapner, Lea Higgins and Michelle Moffitt, the University of Central Arkansas cross country team dominated the sixth annual Delta State Invitational last weekend. Hapner won in a time of 21:24, followed by Higgins in 22:05 and Moffitt in 22:10. They helped UCA score 33 points, easily outdistancing second-place and Division I Southern University with 64 points. Also scoring were Nina Mead, Patsy Jones, Jeannie Smith, Karisa Landers, Tiffany Style, Niki Lenderman, and Shelly Cole.
Cpl. Jerry L. Roberts of Russellville, a Greenbrier native, will be recognized as one of the nation’s “Top Cops” by the National Association of Police Organizations at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. Roberts, a member of the Arkansas State Police, will receive a Top Cop Honorable Mention award for his “exemplary service as a law enforcement officer in 1995.” Cpl. Roberts, a 22-year veteran of the state police, is the only Arkansas law enforcement officer chosen.
(1971)
The Vilonia High School Beta Club elected officers last week at its first meeting of the new school year. Officers are Louie Loetscher, president; Charles Montgomery, vice president; Linda Tucker, secretary; Debbie Ramsey, treasurer; Beverly Wells, reporter; and Kathy Bostic, song leader. Mrs. Jerry Rose is the club sponsor and Mrs. Jerry McBride is co-sponsor.
Mrs. Pauline Reynolds of 121 Victory Courts has grown some extraordinarily large okra in the garden at her home. She has 10 stalks varying from 7 to 11 feet in height. She said the 11-foot stalk is the highest she has ever seen.
Miss Tricia Brown of Atlanta, Ga., is a weekend guest of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Louis Brown.
Winners of the recent ladies golf tournament at Conway Country Club were Mrs. Dick Morgan, who had the fewest putts; Mrs. L.T. Lasley, winner of the medalist flight; Mrs. Jim Lee, winner of the handicap flight; Mrs. Cy Gray, second-place winner in the handicap flight; and Mrs. Ken Eckert, third-place finisher in the handicap flight.
