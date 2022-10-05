Jonathan Woodard earned the University of Central Arkansas’ sixth player of the week award in the first five weeks of the season by being named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Woodard, a 6-foot-5, 251-pound redshirt freshman defensive end from Brentwood, Tenn., forced two fumbles, returning one 72 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown that brought the Bears within one score with 4:29 remaining. He also had two tackles for a loss among his five stops in UCA’s 42-37 loss at Stephen F. Austin.

Past mayors will be invited to be parade marshals in the Vilonia Christmas parade set for Dec. 1. Finalizing plans, the parade committee asked City Clerk Kelly Lawrence to extend the invitation to the five or six living mayors who have served in past years. The theme for the parade will be “Illuminating Christmases of the Past.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.