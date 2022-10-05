Jonathan Woodard earned the University of Central Arkansas’ sixth player of the week award in the first five weeks of the season by being named the Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Woodard, a 6-foot-5, 251-pound redshirt freshman defensive end from Brentwood, Tenn., forced two fumbles, returning one 72 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown that brought the Bears within one score with 4:29 remaining. He also had two tackles for a loss among his five stops in UCA’s 42-37 loss at Stephen F. Austin.
Past mayors will be invited to be parade marshals in the Vilonia Christmas parade set for Dec. 1. Finalizing plans, the parade committee asked City Clerk Kelly Lawrence to extend the invitation to the five or six living mayors who have served in past years. The theme for the parade will be “Illuminating Christmases of the Past.”
Junior “Koonie” and Ada Mae Fason of Enola celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 4 with a potluck dinner at the Enola School Pavilion. They were married Oct. 4, 1947, in Mount Vernon by Andy Troball. Mr. Fason was born Aug. 28, 1929, in White County, a son of the late Loyd and Pearl Hendrickson Fason of Mount Vernon. Mrs. Fason was born June 13, 1929, in Faulkner County, a daughter of the late James Isaac Barnard of Paris, Tenn., and the late Vera Loyd Barnard of Vilonia. Mr. Fason is a retired farmer and tractor mechanic, and Mrs. Fason is a homemaker and tractor driver. They have two children James Loyd “Bud” Fason and Margaret Ann Shock, both of Enola; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Those from Conway attending the fall board meeting of the Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs in Hot Springs were Mrs. Virginia Robins, Mrs. Robert Sly, Mrs. Edwin Fowlkes, Mrs. J.P. Burgess and Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. Claud Kirby celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house at Central Baptist Church. Natives of the Springhill community, Mr. Kirby, 70, is a retired farmer and carpenter and Mrs. Kirby, 69, is the former Ruby Edwards. Mr. Kirby is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Kirby. Mrs. Kirby is the daughter of Mrs. T.T. Edwards of Conway and the late Mr. Edwards. The Kirbys were married Sept. 30, 1922. They have a son, Edward Kirby, and two daughters, Mrs. Billy E. Starkey and Mrs. Etoyle Mouser. They have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mr. and Mrs. Gay Newberry and Mr. and Mrs. John M. Gentry have returned home from a week’s stay in Gatlinburg, Tenn.
