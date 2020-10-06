(2010)
The city of Mayflower recently implemented a water line that would carry city water to 250 households in the Lollie Bottoms area. The city received $1.5 million through a grant completed by city officials in 2007 and approved by the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The University of Central Arkansas football team was ranked No. 22 in this week’s FCS Coaches poll. The Bears were 3-1, coming off an open week. They also received votes in the Sports Network poll, ranking 27thin that poll.
Bud and Carolyn Ballard will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday at Beryl Baptist Church. Married Oct. 15, 1960, they have three children – Karen Davis, Ray Ballard and Jon Ballard – and nine grandchildren.
(1995)
Official enrollment figures in all of Faulkner County’s public school districts edged a little higher, according to county education administrators. The Conway School District has 7,635 students this academic year – 205 students more than last year. Other enrollment figures were: Vilonia, 2,151; Greenbrier, 2,086; Mayflower, 865; Quitman, 639; Mount Vernon-Enola, 374; and Guy-Perkins, 291.
Bob Nabholz was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow by the Conway Rotary Club. Club president Woody Cummins said this is the first time a non-Rotarian has been honored by this club. Nabholz, a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club, was cited for his substantial contributions to the Rotary Foundation’s humanitarian and educational programs.
The Old Conway Homeowners Association planned a meeting at the Western Avenue home of Tom and Patty Siebenmorgen. Members would discuss the Christmas tour of homes, and plans for a historic district in Old Conway.
(1970)
Robert W. Meriwether of Conway, a professor of education and political science at Hendrix College, will speak Thursday in behalf of the proposed new state constitution at a meeting of home economics supervisors in Little Rock. He was a delegate to the Arkansas Constitutional Convention, and he served as chairman of the declaration of rights and comments committees.
The Conway Orpheus Club meeting this week would include a program of vocal music of England, Germany and the United States. The soloist will be Dr. Donald Collins, tenor, with Mrs. Robert Shoemaker as accompanist. Dr. Collins is a recent addition to the State College of Arkansas music faculty.
Navy Petty Officer 3-c Aubrey A. Rainbolt Jr., a son of Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Rainbolt of Conway, recently participated in Operation ROPEVAL (Readiness and Operational Evaluation) aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ticonderoga. The operation involved more than 30,000 men, 41 U.S. Navy ships and three ships of the Canadian Navy.
