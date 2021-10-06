(2011)
Kara Jones, fifth-grade math teacher at Simon Intermediate School in Conway, was named among the four finalists for the 2012 Teacher of the Year award given by the state Department of Education. The winner will be announced in November. Dr. Greg Murry, superintendent, said Jones “represents all of our teachers so well. She is an excellent teacher and inspires her students to do their very best.”
Hendrix College honored several long-term employees at a special employee recognition banquet. Honored for more than 40 years of service were Dr. Jon Arms and Glenda Havens. Honored for more than 30 years of service were Dr. Carole Herrick, Dr. Joe Lombardi, and Marie “Shorty” Wofford. Honored for more than 20 years of service were Kathy Graham, Dr. Joyce Hardin, Dr. Jane Harris, Loyd Ryan, and Dr. Mark Sutherland.
(1996)
The red-hot University of Central Arkansas Bears won their third consecutive soccer match, beating Southwest Baptist 3-2 in overtime. It was the first win over a Division II team for the UCA program, and raised its overall record to 3-6. Michael Marvin scored UCA’s goal in regulation, which ended in a 1-1 tie. Brett Johnson gave the Bears the lead in the first half of overtime, and Nick Sherwood stretched the lead to 3-1 in the second OT.
An artillery shell that turned out to be empty was found on property near Camp Robinson in southern Faulkner County, according to the county Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Andy Bowers reported that Warren Marks, who lives along Moody Road, showed him the shell on Mark’s property. The Pine Bluff Arsenal was contacted. The Arsenal’s bomb disposal chief responded and attempted to set off the shell with a shaped charge, only to find out the shell was empty.
(1971)
Mrs. T.K. Fulmer has returned from Seattle, Wash., where she spent two weeks visiting her son, Clyde G. Fulmer, Mrs. Fulmer, and children. She made the trip by plane.
Mr. and Mrs. Jewell Steinbeck and children, Jeff and Jennifer, and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Chronister and children, Bruce and Shannon, spent Sunday at Dogpatch USA near Harrison.
Mrs. Joe McHenry and children, Mark and Deeann, and Mrs. Richard Linn and daughter, Robbin, have returned to their home in Dallas, Texas, after spending the weekend with their mother, Mrs. Eunice Reedy, and sister, Reva Jo.
Dr. D.A. Poindexter, Howell Heck, Jim Hoggard and Joe B. McGee were in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday to attends the National Football League game between the Washington Redskins and Dallas Cowboys.
