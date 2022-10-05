St. Joseph and Conway Christian turned the Class 2A state boys golf championship into a Faulkner County battle at Danville, with St. Joseph coming out on top. The Bulldogs, led by Landon Enderlin, edged the Eagles by three strokes to take the title. Enderlin fired a 76 to finish second overall and qualify for the Overall tournament coming up in Little Rock. St. Joseph golfers combined for a 252 total. CCS was second at 255. Sam Massery added an 86 for St. Joseph to earn all state honors. Jarret Bowden of Conway Christian finished tied for fifth overall at 83 and earned all-state honors.

National Merit Scholarship semifinalists from Conway High School were recognized during a recent school board meeting. Students are Keegan Fletcher, Selene Spatz, Sigan Chen, Elisa Detogni, Alanna Davis, Asthen Yarberry, Anna Udochi and Jackson Longo.

