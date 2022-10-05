St. Joseph and Conway Christian turned the Class 2A state boys golf championship into a Faulkner County battle at Danville, with St. Joseph coming out on top. The Bulldogs, led by Landon Enderlin, edged the Eagles by three strokes to take the title. Enderlin fired a 76 to finish second overall and qualify for the Overall tournament coming up in Little Rock. St. Joseph golfers combined for a 252 total. CCS was second at 255. Sam Massery added an 86 for St. Joseph to earn all state honors. Jarret Bowden of Conway Christian finished tied for fifth overall at 83 and earned all-state honors.
National Merit Scholarship semifinalists from Conway High School were recognized during a recent school board meeting. Students are Keegan Fletcher, Selene Spatz, Sigan Chen, Elisa Detogni, Alanna Davis, Asthen Yarberry, Anna Udochi and Jackson Longo.
Angie Huselton, marketing and public relations coordinator at Conway Regional Medical Center, and Martha Taylor, marketing specialist at Conway Regional Health & Fitness Center, have been named Diamond Award recipients in the 1997 Diamond Award competition sponsored by the Arkansas Hospital Association. The award recognizes excellence in hospital public relations and marketing projects. Mrs. Huselton won two Diamond Awards, for “The Annual Report” in the single publication category, and the “Physician Directory” in the external publication category. Ms. Taylor won a Diamond Award in the category of internal publications for the “In Motion Newsletter.”
Everett F. “Chuck” and Jewell Collier Graham noted their 50th wedding anniversary recently. They were married Sept. 17, 1947, in Reno, Nev. Mr. Graham is a son of Morris and Bessie Cupit Graham. Mrs. Graham is a daughter of Jim and Ethel Cline Collier. They have four children, Barbara Martin, Frances Kelley, Collyer McElroy and Judy Cupit, all of Conway. They also have 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild. Mr. Graham is retired from the Postal Service and Mrs. Graham is a homemaker.
Mr. and Mrs. Ivey Mitchell of Route 4 will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house at their home, seven miles east of Conway on Highway 64. Both are natives of Barney (Faulkner County). Mr. Mitchell, 78, is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Charley Mitchell. Mrs. Mitchell, 77, the former Dollie Blessing, is a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joe Blessing. Married Oct. 9, 1912, in Conway, they are parents of four sons, Ingram Mitchell, Hagie Mitchell, Hardy Mitchell and Wayne Mitchell, and four daughters, Mrs. Ed Pratt, Mrs. Willard Glasgow, Mrs. Howell Marin and Mrs. Hugh Hardin. They have 28 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Herman Huffines are his brother, Carl Huffines, and Mrs. Huffines of Duncan, Okla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.