10 Years Ago
(2010)
Preparations were under way for the annual Friends of the Faulkner County Library book sale. The weekend sale would include bags of paperback books for $3, and hardback books for 50 cents per pound. Organizers Betty Courtway and Pat Ross said more books have been donated for this year’s sale than any previous year.
The Conway High School boys golf team placed fourth in the 7A state tournament, a two-day event held at Greystone Country Club in Cabot. Golfers Tim Netherton and Parker Rice earned all-state honors by finishing in the top 15 percent of individuals on the first day when all teams played. Netherton finished 6th overall and Rice finished 10th.
Kris Allen was scheduled to return to Conway with an American Idol production crew to shoot a segment for the upcoming Idol season. Jack Bell, assistant to the mayor, said plans were to use the stage at Simon Park, but he did not know if the appearance was to include a concert.
25 Years Ago
(1995)
A fire and small explosion at a substation north of Guy left as many as 20,000 customers in Faulkner and Cleburne counties without power Saturday. Entergy said the damage was in a transmission breaker, similar to a breaker in a person’s home. The damage also affected substations at Hamlet, Greenbrier, Conway Industrial and Conway South. Power was diverted through a substation at Clinton.
Betty Diehl of Conway recently received certification from the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners. She is employed as a lactation consultant and clinical nurse specialist in the Women’s and Children’s Services at St. Vincent Infirmary Medical Center.
The city of Conway was looking for volunteers to serve on the Oak Grove Cemetery Board. The board had lost one board member due to death, two due to ill health, and two others due to professions that do not permit them time to administer the operation of Oak Grove Cemetery. Anyone living inside the Conway city limits who would like to help was instructed to call the mayor’s office.
50 Years Ago
(1970)
A possible tornado caused damage in a small area about four miles west of Conway. Power lines were downed and a shed and barn were damaged at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Bobby Gene Spears, south of Highway 60. Several persons in the area reported seeing a small funnel cloud dip down briefly, but the weather service reported only severe thunderstorms.
Five generations of the family of Mrs. Belle Presley of Guy gathered together to observe her 98th birthday. Members of her family include Mrs. Rose Driskill, 73, of Conway, her daughter; Mrs. William Lipscomb, 54, of Pickles Gap, her granddaughter; Mrs. Peggy Cullum, 23, of Conway, her great-granddaughter; and Aubrey Neal Cullum, 6, her great-great-grandson. Mrs. Presley is the widow of James R. Presley
