(2011)
Wilmer Rex Loftin and Marion Glenda Jines were married Oct. 6, 1961, in Hot Springs. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Oct. 8. Mr. Loftin retired from the USDA in the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Mrs. Loftin is a homemaker. They are parents of three daughters: Laura Hoffmann, Lisa Dowler, and Lynn Loftin. They also have five grandchildren.
Charlene Carter Barnett Shamburger will celebrate her 90th birthday at a party on Oct. 8. Born Oct. 8, 1921, in Greenbrier, to Edna and Thomas Daniel Carter, she is a graduate of Greenbrier High School. She married her high school sweetheart, J.C. Barnett. They had two children, Sue Barnett and the late Carlton Barnett. She also has four grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
(1996)
Hendrix College is going to host the first wooden bat baseball tournament in the state on Saturday. Sponsored by Louisville Slugger, Spaulding Athletic of Conway and Wilson Sporting Goods, the tournament will include five teams: Hendrix, the University of Central Arkansas, the University of the Ozarks, Crowley’s Ridge Junior College, and North Arkansas Community College. All games will be played with a composite wooden bat developed by Louisville Slugger that is made to be more resistant to breakage.
Shelby Lillard, 4, daughter of Barry and Jill Lillard of Conway, won a calf awarded by the Faulkner County Cattlemen’s Association. The cross-bred heifer, weighing about 700 pounds, was donated for the raffle, which has been used annually by the group to fund scholarships. James S. Roberts, a cattleman’s association member who sold the winning ticket, said the cow will go to Shelby’s grandparents’ farm in Batesville.
Vilonia’s Bubba Dickson, 16, finished sixth in the junior bull riding division of the OTRA rodeo series. He competed in the finals of the OTRA series for the first time two weeks ago, taking first place each night in junior bull riding.
(1971)
Mrs. Lucille Gross and daughter, Tasha, flew back to Puerto Rico today after spending three weeks with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Oather Clark, who have been patients in Memorial Hospital. They were recently dismissed from the hospital and are at home.
Police were alerted Sunday that two young men and a girl were selling marijuana on the State College of Arkansas campus. Upon investigation, however, officers said they found the trio in possession of a quantity of plastic replicas of marijuana plants. The two men told police they were selling the plants as a means of paying the trio’s way from Georgia to Arizona. No charges were filed. A sign on the car read, “Marijuana for sale.” The car was found at Bruce Street and Donaghey Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.