College senior middle blocker Melissa Clement has been named the Southern Athletic Association Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. Clement averaged 3.82 kills per set and hit .341 as the Warriors went 3-2 on the week. The Rogers native hit .533 with 11 kills against Rust and added another 13 kills against Central Baptist.
Conway business, community and school leaders have joined forces in an effort to better prepare preschool-aged children for Kindergarten and create a better workforce for Conway in the future. The Chamber announced plans to commit $50,000 to a new nonprofit, Lifelong Learners Inc., which is piloting a program to help day care centers offer professional development to staff and to reach out to parents to help them become more involved in their children’s education.
Faulkner County youth were recognized for their wins in the Junior Livestock Auction, which raised $27,720. Winners were Jennifer Clark, Grand Champion Steer; Cody Goodnight, Reserve Grand Champion Steer; Wendy Dilbeck, Grand Champion Hog; Kelley Graham, Reserve Grand Champion Hog; Leslie Morrison, Grand Champion Lamb; Brandon Breeding, Reserve Grand Champion Lamb; Clint Lowry, Grand Champion Broilers; and Kristen Melson, Reserve Grand Champion Broiler.
Virginia Alexander and Chris Williams were pictured pricing items that will be on sale during the Faulkner County Libraries book and rummage sale. The sale will include music and household items in one room, and good, never displayed books in another room. Funds raised will benefit the Faulkner County Libraries.
Weekend guests of Mrs. Pat Fiddler and daughter, Robin, were their son and brother, Terry Fiddler, and Mrs. Fiddler of Memphis. Mr. Fiddler is a student at the University of Tennessee School of Dentistry.
Mr. and Mrs. Earl Foreman and Bart of Bee Branch, formerly of Conway, left for a two-week visit with their daughter, Mrs. Derwin Ball, Mr. Ball and children, Marsha and Brit, at West Berlin, Germany.
Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Furniss returned to their home in Wynne after visiting Mrs. Maude H. Boen.
Lt. Harry W. “Buddy” Wyre, a Navy physician stationed aboard the USS Camden, visited his mother, Mrs. Dorothy Wyre. He has been at sea in recent weeks and came to Conway after visiting friends in Oklahoma City, Okla. He plans to return to Conway at Christmas.
