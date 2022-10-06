College senior middle blocker Melissa Clement has been named the Southern Athletic Association Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. Clement averaged 3.82 kills per set and hit .341 as the Warriors went 3-2 on the week. The Rogers native hit .533 with 11 kills against Rust and added another 13 kills against Central Baptist.

Conway business, community and school leaders have joined forces in an effort to better prepare preschool-aged children for Kindergarten and create a better workforce for Conway in the future. The Chamber announced plans to commit $50,000 to a new nonprofit, Lifelong Learners Inc., which is piloting a program to help day care centers offer professional development to staff and to reach out to parents to help them become more involved in their children’s education.

